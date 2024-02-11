In A First, Constable (GD) Exam for CAPFs To Be Conducted in 13 Regional Languages

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

For the first time, the constable recruitment examination in the Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English. The examination is being conducted from February 20-March 7 and around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in it.

The exam is scheduled to take place in 128 centres nationwide from February 20 to March 7, 2024, for around 48 lakh candidates. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, announced that the Constable (GD) examination will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English for recruitment into the CAPFs.

The Home Ministry said the decision was taken to boost "loyal youth participation in the state and make the examination process more inclusive". The 13 regional languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

The Constable (GD) examination, held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), draws thousands of young people from all across the country. "The decision will improve the prospects of selection for lakhs of young people nationwide by enabling them to take the exam in their native tongue or regional language," the Ministry said.

