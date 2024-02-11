In A First, Constable (GD) Exam for CAPFs To Be Conducted in 13 Regional Languages

New Delhi: The Constable (General Duty) test will be conducted in 13 regional languages for the first time in the country in order to select police officials for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates can write the exam in 13 other regional languages making it easier for those who are not well-versed in Hindi or English.

The exam is scheduled to take place in 128 centres nationwide from February 20 to March 7, 2024, for around 48 lakh candidates. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, announced that the Constable (GD) examination will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English for recruitment into the CAPFs.

The Home Ministry said the decision was taken to boost "loyal youth participation in the state and make the examination process more inclusive". The 13 regional languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

The Constable (GD) examination, held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), draws thousands of young people from all across the country. "The decision will improve the prospects of selection for lakhs of young people nationwide by enabling them to take the exam in their native tongue or regional language," the Ministry said.

Read More: