Conspiracy Being Hatched against Kejriwal, Anything Can Happen with Him in Jail: Sanjay Singh

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that a deep conspiracy is going on against jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal and anytime anything can happen to him. His remarks came after ED on Thursday told a Delhi Court that Kejriwal is intentionally taking high sugar-level products to make grounds for bail.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that a deep conspiracy is going on against jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal and anytime anything can happen to him. His remarks came after ED on Thursday told a Delhi Court that Kejriwal is intentionally taking high sugar-level products to make grounds for bail.

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison.

At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations.

The MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.

"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.

There was no reaction from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the AAP Rajya Sabha MP's allegation. Singh, however, asserted that Kejriwal will not break or bow down.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

Her allegations came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

Read More

  1. ED Lied in Court about Arvind Kejriwal's Diet in Jail; Conspiracy to Kill Him: Atishi
  2. Kejriwal Eating Food High in Sugar despite Type 2 Diabetes to Make Grounds for Bail, ED Tells Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.