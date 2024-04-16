BJP's Manifesto an indicator of development of country: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Union Law Minister and BJP candidate from Bikaner Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying the grand old party is working like the 'Muslim League'.

"Congress does politics of appeasement and BJP does politics of satisfaction. This is the difference between the two. The BJP manifesto, which was released on Sunday, focuses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee for a developed India. The manifesto is based on the upliftment of the four pillars of the society: women, youth, poor and farmers. It is an indicator of the development of the country," Arjun Ram Meghwal told ETV Bharat in a special conversation.

He added, "Congress has always kept appeasement of a particular class in mind, whereas BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Everyone's support, everyone's development)'. The BJP government is determined to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)."

According to the Union Law Minister, who is seeking re-election, the BJP will strengthen three infrastructures for the foundation of 21st-century India. "This is social, digital and physical infrastructure. Only their expansion will give new impetus to the development of the country," he quipped.

When quizzed that there is no favourable trend for BJP in South India, Arjun Meghwal said, "This is all an illusion and the lotus of BJP will bloom in the south also."

"Congress only does politics of selfishness. When the (work of the) Bullet Train was started, Congress had said PM Modi would run it only till Gujarat, but in the manifesto, we have promised to run the Bullet Train from the entire South to the West," the Union Minister said.

"I sent the booklet of my work to the Congress candidate's house. I will also send him (Congress candidate Govind Meghwal) information about what I have done for Rajasthan and what work I have done for the country," he concluded.