Dushyant Gautam Compares INDIA Bloc to 'Stray Dogs'; Congress Hits Back

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a war of words is going on between political parties in Uttarakhand. Heated exchanges are taking place between the BJP and India Alliance. The slanging match further worsened after Uttarakhand BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam made a controversial statement on India Alliance.

During the inauguration of BJP's election office in Dehradun on Thursday, BJP's state and election in-charge Dushyant Gautam took a dig at the alliance of opposition parties, comparing to 'a pack of stray dogs'. He said that this alliance is not a political alliance but rather an alliance of those people who looted the country and are involved in corruption.

Further, Dushyant Gautam told a joke saying that when a woman asked her husband what is INDIA Alliance, he said that it is similar to a pack of dogs in their locality that bark and make noise and when they see PM Modi, they see jail, so they came together to stop him.

Congress hits back: On the other hand, Congress state president Karan Mahara reacted sharply on Dushyant Kumar's statement, saying that this is the arrogance of BJP. He said that those making statements should know that a dog is always loyal. 'But how would the loyal British informers and murderers of Mahatma Gandhi understand?' he asked.

Mahara asserted that this is not a matter of saving the existence of Congress as it is always there, always was and will always be there. "Because Congress was in the freedom movement. Even after independence, it is still there and will remain so in future also. The one whose blood is for Congress and whose blood is for Mother India is a Congressman. The name doesn't matter. His concern is not to save Congress but to save Mother India. BJP is weakening the army. The country's economy has sunk," he said.

Karan Mahara said that Dushyant Gautam, going by what he says, seems to be a disciple of Gandhi's murderer Godse and nothing better can be expected from him. Mahara said that only those who were informers of the British and murderers of Mahatma Gandhi can make such comments on other parties that stand by democracy.

Country in debt: Karan Mahara said that under PM Modi, the country's debt has become equal to GDP, which is a matter of concern for the country. "Women are not safe in the country, farmers are not safe but the BJP government is not worried. For this reason, all the parties have come together to throw the government out of power. BJP is trying to fool people by feeding them the syrup of religion. His concern is for all the opposition parties. This is the reason why all the opposition parties are uniting together," he said.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat has also reacted, saying that "the arrogance and etiquette of the Bharatiya Janata Party is reflected in this video. He does not fail to call his opponents dogs. Now you decide what should be the answer to this arrogance of BJP?"