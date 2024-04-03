BJP Govt Wants to Scare Us, I-T Dept Took Rs 135 Crore from Our Funds: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP-led government in the Centre wants to scare his party leaders by engaging the I-T department which took Rs 135 crore from Party funds. "Can an election be held in democracy in such a way?" Kharge questioned.

Kharge denounced the action, claiming that it is intended to intimidate the opposition and sabotage the democratic process. "This government wants to scare us. Can an election be held in a democracy in such a way?" Kharge based.

People want democracy and want to protect the country's Constitution, Kharge claimed, underscoring the significance of preserving democratic values. His words highlight how important it is to uphold democratic standards and guarantee the fairness of election procedures.



The Congress party's financial scandal intensified when it was revealed that the party's heavy reliance on cash during the election process cost it its income tax exemption for the 2018–19 fiscal year. It was revealed, citing sources, that the ₹135 crore tax recovery was thought to comply with the Income Tax Act's rules.



According to reports, the I-T Department decided to start recovery proceedings after finding incriminating evidence during search operations in April 2019. Assessments of the party for seven years (AY 2014–15 to AY 2020–21) were reopened in this regard.

On Friday, March 29, Kharge accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing institutions like the income-tax department, ED and CBI to subvert democracy and belittle the Constitution, and asked why the I-T department is being used as a weapon to harass the principal opposition party.

He asserted that such actions would not deter the Congress from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and vowed that his party will free the country's institutions from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "dictatorship".

"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who have 'disrobed democracy'. And such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. He also tagged a previous video of his and used the hashtag "#BJPTaxTerrorism" with his post.

The Congress chief alleged that his party's account was suspended and that it was fined Rs 135 crore for deposits of Rs 14 lakh. "But in the last 7 years, this penalty to BJP amounts to a whopping Rs 4,600 crore," he said.