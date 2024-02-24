Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live| Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Take out Yatra in Moradabad

Moradabad(Uttar Pradesh): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is slated to resume from here on its 42nd day. The convoy will cover various regions across the state, followed by a public address.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, confirmed on Saturday that senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the yatra as well.

The yatra will take its night halt at Pandrawal Doraha in Uttar Pradesh.

