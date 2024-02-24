Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live| Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Take out Yatra in Moradabad

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will resume on its 42nd day, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining the convoy.

Moradabad(Uttar Pradesh): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is slated to resume from here on its 42nd day. The convoy will cover various regions across the state, followed by a public address.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, confirmed on Saturday that senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the yatra as well.

The yatra will take its night halt at Pandrawal Doraha in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the live updates:

  • 11.10 AM
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, take out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad.
  • 10.30 AM
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Moradabad ahead of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
  • 10.00 AM
    Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, “It’s the 42nd day. After a two-day break, today we will go to Sambhal and Amroha. We will stay in Bulandshahr at night. We will proceed to Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra tomorrow and then there will be a break for five days.”
  • 9.45 AM
    Banners with the photos of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP S.T. Hasan, welcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, seen in Moradabad.
  • 9.30 AM
    Yatra to resume from Moradabad.
