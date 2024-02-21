Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live| Yatra Resumes From UP'S Unnao

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has resumed on its 39th day from Unano. The yatra will enter Kanpur from the Unnao border. A break will be taken at the Ghantaghar intersection where the Congress leader will address the public. The yatra will then resume from Kanpur. The yatra will end at 12pm.
Meanwhile, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications said on Wednesday that the yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 as the Wayanad MP is scheduled to visit Cambridge University, his alma mater, to give two special lectures. He will also attend important meetings in Delhi, Ramesh said.
Here are our live updates:
- 12.12 PM
Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district. In the posters, Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun. The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area.
- 10.45 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
- 9.30 AM
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "...There will be a break from February 26 to March 1 as there are many important meetings regarding elections in Delhi and it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to be present there. On February 27-28, Rahul Gandhi will go to Cambridge University, he will deliver two lectures there...We will resume the yatra from March 2 and on March 5, Rahul Gandhi will visit Mahakaleshwar temple...''
- 9.00 AM
A Senior party leader stated on Tuesday that Congressman Kamal Nath will accompany the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is led by Rahul Gandhi, once it hits Madhya Pradesh on March 2. According to insiders, Nath and other leaders virtually attended a meeting earlier in the day to discuss the yatra's preparations.He seemed to be alluding to rumors that Kamal Nath might join the saffron party. "Kamal Nath has said that he would join the yatra during its Madhya Pradesh leg, so there is no spice left for the media and BJP," he stated.