Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live| Yatra Resumes From UP'S Unnao

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has resumed on its 39th day from Unano. The yatra will enter Kanpur from the Unnao border. A break will be taken at the Ghantaghar intersection where the Congress leader will address the public. The yatra will then resume from Kanpur. The yatra will end at 12pm.

Meanwhile, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications said on Wednesday that the yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 as the Wayanad MP is scheduled to visit Cambridge University, his alma mater, to give two special lectures. He will also attend important meetings in Delhi, Ramesh said.

