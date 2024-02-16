BJP Thought of Misusing Now-Scrapped Electoral Bond Scheme, Says Jairam Ramesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of looting the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the saffron party thought of misusing the electoral bond scheme but the Supreme Court has scrapped it. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is solely aimed at protecting the rights of the youth, women and the poor people, Jairam said.

Kaimur (Bihar) : Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Kanhaiya Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is creating panic in the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar. As the Nyay Yatra reached Mohania in Kaimur district, a large number of Grand Alliance workers arrived there to give a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also reached Mohania to participate in the yatra. Thousands of workers gathered to welcome both the leaders and raised slogans in their support.

Addressing a press conference on this occasion, Jairam Ramesh and Kanhaiya Kumar accused the central government of looting the country. Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP thought of conquering the country through electoral bonds and now the Supreme Court had scrapped the scheme. He recalled how Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had vehemently opposed the bond scheme. Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi has been undertaking Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for the rights of the youth, women and poor of the country.

Jairam Ramesh accused the Center of pursuing politics of vengeance and said that now the public has woken up. This time a grand alliance government will be formed at the Center and the BJP will be wiped out, he predicted. Kanhaiya Kumar said that "the public understands that the BJP government at the Center is crushing their rights".

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Jairam RameshElectoral Bond SchemeBharat Jodo YatraNyay YatraRahul Gandhi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.