BJP Thought of Misusing Now-Scrapped Electoral Bond Scheme, Says Jairam Ramesh

Kaimur (Bihar) : Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Kanhaiya Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is creating panic in the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar. As the Nyay Yatra reached Mohania in Kaimur district, a large number of Grand Alliance workers arrived there to give a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also reached Mohania to participate in the yatra. Thousands of workers gathered to welcome both the leaders and raised slogans in their support.

Addressing a press conference on this occasion, Jairam Ramesh and Kanhaiya Kumar accused the central government of looting the country. Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP thought of conquering the country through electoral bonds and now the Supreme Court had scrapped the scheme. He recalled how Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had vehemently opposed the bond scheme. Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi has been undertaking Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for the rights of the youth, women and poor of the country.

Jairam Ramesh accused the Center of pursuing politics of vengeance and said that now the public has woken up. This time a grand alliance government will be formed at the Center and the BJP will be wiped out, he predicted. Kanhaiya Kumar said that "the public understands that the BJP government at the Center is crushing their rights".