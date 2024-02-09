Budget Session Live: We Don't Indulge in Vote-Bank Politics: Dr Virendra Kumar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The ongoing Interim Budget 2024–25 session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, is set to be prolonged until February 10, as declared by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

4.43 PM

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that when the law is implemented, it will be from Kashmir to Kanyakumari after the abrogation of Article 370.

4.27 PM

"We don't indulge in vote bank politics," says Dr Virendra Minister. He highlights the work done by the Centre in memory of Dr B R Ambedkar.

4.25 PM

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar asked what Congress did for the Valmiki community for 60 years. He said after the passage of the Bill the Valmiki community will get several benefits.

3.51 PM

Shambu Sharan Patel congratulated the Narendra Modi government for bestowing the 'Bharat Ratna' on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and BJP stalwart LK Advani.

3.30 PM

Sumitra Valmiki, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajya Sabha spoke on the Bills and highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government. Ramilaben Bara, BJP MP from Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha and Shambhu Sharan Patel, BJP MP from Bihar also spoke on the achievements of the Centre.

2.57 PM

Rakesh Sinha, BJP Nominated MP in Rajya Sabha, raises the issue of those who settled in Jammu and Kashmir after partition. He also said after the abrogation of Article 370, development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir.

2.20 PM

John Brittas, CPI (M) MP, criticizes the proposed three bills and says that, as per the government, J&K’s statehood would be restored, albeit without a timeline. He also raised the question of whether the government is aware of the massive shutdown in Ladakh or not.

1.57 PM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

1.47 PM

BJP Chief Whip in the Upper House, Laxmikant Bajpai issues a three-line whip to party MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha on 10th February to support the government's stand.

1.24 PM

A discussion is going on over the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which intends the legislation aims to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local bodies and bring consistency in the laws with the provisions of the Constitution.

1.16 PM

Arjun Munda, the Minister of Tribal Affairs and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, moves the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Rajya Sabha.

1.15 PM

Dr Virendra Kumar moved the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Upper House.

1.05 PM

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar talks about the recently announced news on the Bharat Ratna award to be honoured to PV Narasimha Rao.

12.48 PM

Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare replies to the questions asked by member Kavita Patidar during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha regarding the allocation of funds under various schemes.

12.34 PM

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, while responding to Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, said that people are dependent on the internet for everything. Following this, the government is amending the intermediary rules to detect deep fakes and take immediate action, he added.

The government is bringing laws and is taking other steps to make social media platforms more accountable for any slanderous content posted on their platforms, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha. The minister, who was responding to supplementaries during question hour, said the government is amending intermediary rules for social media to tackle the menace of misinformation and deep fake.

12.27 PM

Sitharaman says that coal production states had gone into loss in the previous government, and the Prime Minister gave gas connections during his tenure and brought the coal states out of loss.

12.15 PM

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tables the 'White Paper' motion in Lok Sabha. She said that the priority of the UPA was to put family and other considerations first and the UPA government could have handled the 2008 global crisis better. Sitharaman further said that the G20 was successful but the Commonwealth was a disaster while comparing the Modi-led government with the Congress party.

12.13 PM

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to hold a debate on 'White Paper' in Lok Sabha.

12.09 PM

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar sends greetings and best wishes to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, through its Foreign Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud, who has arrived at the Parliament.

12.01 PM

Question Hour concludes in the Lower House, and papers are being laid on the table of the House.

11.50 AM

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud arrives at the Parliament.

11.49 AM

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "The 'White Paper' is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the public from PM Modi's failed promises...The real issues: inflation and unemployment will dominate people's minds in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections." (With Agency Inputs)

11.43 AM

Naresh Bansal, a BJP MP from Uttarakhand, raises concern about drug addiction and seeks a strong solution from the central government during the ongoing Rajya Sabha session.

11.39 AM

Sujeet Kumar, BJD MP from Odisha, urges Central to establish a branch of the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) in the state as well as across the country.

11.30 AM

Prakash Chik Barik, AITC MP from WB, praises state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for extending hand-holding support to the people of the poverty class.

11.25 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament.

11.23 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament.

11.20 AM

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar continued the discussion on language imposition and said our languages have depth, literature, and history. "We need to respect all Indian languages," Dhankar added.

11.13 AM

During the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, Saket Gokhale, AITC MP from West Bengal, says, "Hindi is not our official language".

11 AM

Budget session proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.