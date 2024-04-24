AICC Member Rajkumar Chauhan Resigns from Congress

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and All India Congress Committee member Rajkumar Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from the party, a day after the meeting of Delhi Congress' disciplinary committee, party officials said.

A party leader said that Chauhan, who was involved in an alteration with AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria on Sunday, submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Delhi Congress' disciplinary committee held a meeting and left it to the AICC to decide on whether to take any action on complaints against Chauhan.

During a meeting held on Sunday at the residence of AICC Delhi in-charge Babria, a heated argument had erupted between Babria and Chauhan, sources in the party said.

The disciplinary committee of Delhi Congress, under the chairmanship of Narendra Nath, unanimously decided that the AICC should decide on the complaint against Chauhan. Chauhan told PTI that he has resigned from the party.

"Babaria called for a meeting and we had gone to his house. When I started speaking in the meeting, Babria asked me to 'get out' and he repeated it four to five times. I was trying to tell him that the candidate, who has been give the ticket (Udit Raj), has been abusing every caste.

"I am a four-time MLA and a three-time minister (in Delhi government). We have done so many development works for Delhi. An outsider was telling me to get out. That's why I was angry and sent my resignation to DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely," Chauhan said.

It was also decided in the disciplinary meeting that the committee will identify those who shouted slogans when the three Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections were being introduced to the media at a press conference by the Delhi Congress chief and issue show cause notice to them to maintain discipline in the party.

On Monday, a section of Congress workers also held a protest against the nomination of former BJP MP Udit Raj as the party's Lok Sabha poll candidate from North West Delhi.

The protesters gathered outside the Congress office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and raised slogans against outsiders fielded by the party in the elections.