AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member For the 2nd Time

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh took oath as Rajya Sabha member for the second time on Tuesday March 19, three days after the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to take the necessary steps.

Singh was administered the oath by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta was also present on this occasion.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha for the second time in January. Despite being elected, Sanjay Singh could not take oath as his case was pending in the Privilege Committee.

Singh has been in judicial custody since October last year in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 'scam'. He was allowed to take oath as Rajya Sabha member by the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court under adequate security.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal, while allowing Singh to take oath, directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to make adequate security arrangements for Singh’s visit to Parliament.

On Sanjay Singh's oath taking for the membership of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader's wife Anita Singh said, "It is a happy day for us. Finally he took the oath. He will definitely fulfill all the responsibilities that Arvind Kejriwal has given him”.

Anita said that the “fight is long and truth prevails”. “We hope that Sanjay Singh will raise the voice of the people in the Parliament. Today, even though he has been jailed by the ruling party due to political hatred, his outspoken voice in the Parliament and the people of the entire country has been witness to his continuous struggle for the cause," she added.