54 KW Solar Power Plant Unveiled In New Delhi's Institute For Differently-Abled Persons

New Delhi: In a significant step towards sustainable development, a 54 KW solar power plant has been inaugurated at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD) in New Delhi on Tuesday, under the aegis of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
DEPwD secretary Rajesh Aggarwal launched the eco-friendly initiative, established in collaboration with Legrand India, marking a pivotal step towards environmental conservation and renewable energy adoption. Speaking on the occasion, Aggarwal stated that the solar plant reflects DEPwD's commitment to environmental sustainability.
"This solar power plant reflects our collective commitment to environmental sustainability. It will not only meet the institute's energy needs but also prove economically beneficial. The plant is a stride towards energy self-reliance and aligns with the Government of India's mission to promote clean energy, fostering both environmental and economic benefits," he said.
Lauding Legrand India's contribution, he said this initiative sets a powerful example for other institutions to embrace green energy, paving the way for a sustainable future.
Richa Shankar, deputy director general of DEPwD, addressed the faculty and students, urging them to enhance the quality of services for persons with disabilities.
In his address, Jitendra Sharma, director of PDUNIPPD, highlighted that the solar power plant has reduced the institute’s electricity costs by approximately 30 per cent, ensuring long-term savings.
Meanwhile, the PDUNIPPD wrote in an X post, "As a part of Green Energy Project, a solar power plant with a capacity of 54 KW was inaugurated by Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, DEPwD today in PDUNIPPD, New Delhi. The solar power plant has been installed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Group Legrand India."
Located at ITO, the PDUNIPPD is a premier institution offering rehabilitation and therapy services to persons with disabilities and the general public. It also offers graduate and postgraduate courses in rehabilitation, affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) and recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), with over 700 students.
