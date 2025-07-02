ETV Bharat / state

52 Uttarakhand Villages On Indo-China Border To Be Connected To National Electricity Grid

Pithoragarh: As many as 52 villages of Uttarakhand situated on the India-China border will soon be connected to the national electricity grid.

The move will ensure 24-hour electricity supply to the border villages and reduce their dependence on solar energy. Uttarakhand shares its international borders with China and Nepal. While Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts share their borders with China in the north. Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bageshwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts share borders with Nepal in the east.

Several areas in the border districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh are inaccessible and reaching the villages in the regions difficult and challenging. There are many villages here, which are still deprived of basic facilities like roads, electricity and communication.