52 Uttarakhand Villages On Indo-China Border To Be Connected To National Electricity Grid

The move will ensure 24-hour electricity supply to the border villages and reduce their dependence on solar energy.

As many as 52 villages of Uttarakhand situated on the India-China border will soon be connected to the national electricity grid.
A village on Indo-China border in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST

Pithoragarh: As many as 52 villages of Uttarakhand situated on the India-China border will soon be connected to the national electricity grid.

The move will ensure 24-hour electricity supply to the border villages and reduce their dependence on solar energy. Uttarakhand shares its international borders with China and Nepal. While Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts share their borders with China in the north. Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bageshwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts share borders with Nepal in the east.

Several areas in the border districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh are inaccessible and reaching the villages in the regions difficult and challenging. There are many villages here, which are still deprived of basic facilities like roads, electricity and communication.

Due to lack of electricity in the border villages, people depend on solar energy. Now, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) will soon connect 52 villages of Pithoragarh district to the national electricity grid.

"This project will connect 20 villages of Darma Valley, 18 in Vyas Valley and 14 of Johar Valley to the national electricity grid. The Central Government has approved Rs 131.43 crore for the project for which the tender process for this has been completed and the time limit for its completion has been set at 18 months," said Narendra Singh Tolia, Chief Engineer, UPCL Rudrapur Zone.

UPCL Chief Engineer Narendra Tolia said the project will also benefit security forces deployed in the border areas.

