521 govt employees applied for relief from duty of presiding officer in Surat district

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

521 govt employees applied for relief from duty of presiding officer in Surat district

The Surat district administration will give 521 Central government employees some other election work. Earlier the 521 workers were appointed as Presiding Officers but as they do not know the Gujarati language, they will be given some other work.

Surat (Gujarat): Due to a lack of knowledge of the Gujarati language, as many as 521 government officers and employees have applied for relief from the duty of Presiding Officer, sources said.

A total of 3,143 employees of Surat district had applied for exemption from duty in the Lok Sabha elections. 930 applications have been rejected by the District Election Officer, sources said.

To conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission assigns different responsibilities to government officials and employees. In Surat district, orders were issued to 27,336 such officers and employees to perform election duty.

Sources said 3,143 officers and employees had applied to the District Election Officer for exemption from this duty. The officers had applied for exemption from duty citing various reasons.

Deputy District Election Officer RC Patel said 3143 officers and employees had applied for exemption from duty citing various reasons including the illness of their parents or family members. "Out of 3143 applications, we have accepted 1692 applications, while 930 applications have been rejected due to lack of valid reasons," Patel said.

RC Patel said that there are about 521 officers and employees who come under the Centre and do not know the Gujarati language. "The entire election process is mostly conducted in the Gujarati language. All these employees have agreed to do other work during the elections, but they will be freed from the duty of Presiding Officer and given other election-related work. There are some officers who are participating in the election process for the first time and do not know Gujarati language, hence they have agreed to perform other duties and have applied not to become Presiding Officers. We have approved all 521 such applications," Patel added.

The Presiding Officer has an important role on the day of voting. The chief officer present at the polling station is called Presiding Officer. The presiding officer is responsible for sending all types of materials related to voting and delivering them to the cold storage room.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.