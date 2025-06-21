ETV Bharat / bharat

32 Political Parties Received Rs 7445 Crore Funds During 2024 Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls; Spent Only 45 Percent: Report

Hyderabad: Five national and 27 regional political parties collected a whopping Rs 7445.566 cr in funds during 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in four states held simultaneously with the general election, but spent only 45 percent of the collected funds, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms has said.

The focus of the report is the expenditure of National and Regional parties during Lok Sabha 2024 elections (and the Assembly elections to four states – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim held simultaneously) and analyses the funds received and expenditure incurred by Parties, during the election period of 82 days (16 March 2024 to 6 June 2024).

According to the ADR report, total funds collected by 5 National and 27 Regional political parties during General Elections 2024 amounted to a total of Rs 7445.566 cr. Of the total funds collected, National parties collected Rs 6930.246 cr (93.08%) while Regional parties received Rs 515.32 cr (6.92%), it said.

The 32 National and Regional parties together spent Rs 3352.81 cr during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections 2024, of which an expenditure of Rs 2204.318 cr (65.75%) was incurred by the 5 National Parties, added the report. JKPDP and KC(M) are the only two parties that incurred no expenditure despite contesting elections.

As per the ADR report, BJP received the maximum funds at a whopping Rs 6268.006 crore followed by Congress, which received 592.484 crore while CPI(M) stood third with 62.7478 crore funds.

Details of political parties' funds collected during elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim 2024:

Political Party Lok Sabha (₹ cr) Arunachal (₹ cr) Andhra Pradesh (₹ cr) Odisha (₹ cr) Sikkim (₹ cr) State Assemblies Total (₹ cr) Grand Total (₹ cr) BJP 6268.006 * * * * — 6268.006 INC 592.484 * * * * — 592.484 CPI(M) 62.7478 – * * – — 62.7478 AAP 6.8958 – – 0.1124 – 0.1124 7.0082 BSP 0 – 0 0 – — 0 Subtotal (major parties) 6930.1336 0 0 0.1124 0 0.1124 6930.246 YSR-Congress 171.753 – * – – — 171.753 TDP 107.93 – * – – — 107.93 BJD 60.00 – – * – — 60.00 BRS 47.569 – – – – — 47.569 AITC 33.12 – – – – — 33.12 DMK 26.501 – – – – — 26.501 JD(U) 19.526 – – – – — 19.526 LJP (Ram Vilas) 11.065 ** – – – — 11.065 AIADMK 11.03 – – – – — 11.03 SP 10.4724 – * * – — 10.4724 SAD 3.859 – – – – — 3.859 SDF 3.542 – – – ** — 3.542 CPI(ML)(L) 1.876 – * * – — 1.876 RJD 1.761 – ** – – — 1.761 KC(M) 1.1787 – – ** – — 1.1787 AIUDF 0.972 – – – – — 0.972 AGP 0.8799 – – – – — 0.8799 AIMIM 0.622 – – – – — 0.622 JD(S) 0.60 – – – – — 0.60 MNF 0.35 – – – – — 0.35 AIFB 0.1487 – * * – — 0.1487 Revolutionary Goans Party 0.1415 – – – – — 0.1415 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 0.135 – – – – — 0.135 NPF 0.13 – – – – — 0.13 SKM 0.1172 – – – * — 0.1172 AJSU Party 0.0347 – – ** – — 0.0347 JKPDP 0.0045 – – – – — 0.0045 Total (minor parties) 515.32 0 0 0 0 0 515.32 Grand Total (all parties) 7445.4536 0 0 0.1124 0 0.1124 7445.566

Details of election expenditure of political parties for elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim: