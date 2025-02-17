ETV Bharat / bharat

With Over Rs 4300 Crore Income, BJP Emerges As India's Richest Political Party During 2023-24: ADR

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the richest party with income exceeding Rs 43,00 crore for the financial year 2023-24 followed by the Congress whose income was over Rs 1200 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said in its latest report.

As per the ADR report, the BJP declared a total income of Rs 4,340.473 crore during FY 2023-24 but spent only 50.96% of it, amounting to Rs 2,211.698 cr. The INC’s total income was Rs 1,225.119 crore, while its expenditure for the year was Rs 1,025.248 crore, which is 83.69% of its total income, the ADR said.

Likewise, the CPI(M)’s total income was Rs 167.636 cr while the party spent Rs 127.283 cr, 75.93% of its income, added the ADR report. As per the ADR report, BSP’s total income was Rs 64.7798 crore, while its expenditure for the year was Rs 43.189 crore, which is 66.67% of its total income.

As per the ADR report, the due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was 31st October, 2024.

However, only BSP, NPEP and AAP submitted their audit reports on time while CPI(M), INC and BJP submitted after a delay of 12 days, 53 days and 66 days, respectively.