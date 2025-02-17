With Over Rs 4300 Crore Income, BJP Emerges As India's Richest Political Party During 2023-24: ADR

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the richest party with income exceeding Rs 43,00 crore for the financial year 2023-24 followed by the Congress whose income was over Rs 1200 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said in its latest report.
As per the ADR report, the BJP declared a total income of Rs 4,340.473 crore during FY 2023-24 but spent only 50.96% of it, amounting to Rs 2,211.698 cr. The INC’s total income was Rs 1,225.119 crore, while its expenditure for the year was Rs 1,025.248 crore, which is 83.69% of its total income, the ADR said.
Likewise, the CPI(M)’s total income was Rs 167.636 cr while the party spent Rs 127.283 cr, 75.93% of its income, added the ADR report. As per the ADR report, BSP’s total income was Rs 64.7798 crore, while its expenditure for the year was Rs 43.189 crore, which is 66.67% of its total income.
As per the ADR report, the due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was 31st October, 2024.
However, only BSP, NPEP and AAP submitted their audit reports on time while CPI(M), INC and BJP submitted after a delay of 12 days, 53 days and 66 days, respectively.
The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its letter dated 19th November, 2014, had addressed to the Presidents/General Secretaries of all political parties, stating that it was mandatory for the parties to submit details of their audited reports to the Commission.
Total Income Of National Parties For FY 2023-24
The total Income of the National Parties has been compiled from the income from various sources pan India, as submitted in their annual audit reports.
- 6 National Parties (BJP, INC, CPI(M), AAP, BSP and NPEP) have declared a total income of Rs 5820.912 cr, collected from all over India.
- BJP has shown the highest income amongst the National Parties, an income of Rs 4340.473 cr during FY 2023-24. This forms 74.567% of the total income of 6 National Parties during FY 2023-24.
- INC declared the second highest income of Rs 1225.119 cr which forms 21.047% of the total income of the 6 National Parties.
Comparison of total income of National Political Parties between FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24
Between FY 2022-23 and 2023-24, the income of BJP increased by 83.85% (Rs 1979.629 cr) from Rs 2360.844 cr during FY 2022-23 to Rs 4340.473 cr during FY 2023-24.
- Income of INC increased by 170.82% (Rs 772.744 cr) from Rs 452.375 cr during FY 2022-23 to Rs 1225.119 cr during FY 2023-24 and Income of CPI(M) increased by 18.34% (Rs 25.975 cr) from Rs 141.661 cr during FY 2022-23 to Rs 167.636 cr during FY 2023-24.
Top 3 sources of income of National Parties for FY 2023-24
National Parties that received highest income from donations/contributions include BJP– Rs 3967.1484 cr, INC– Rs 1129.6698 cr, CPI(M)– Rs 74.867 cr, AAP– Rs 22.139 cr, and NPEP – Rs 17.69 lakhs.
- Collection by Issuing Coupons of Rs 58.558 cr declared by INC form 4.78% of its total income during FY 2023-24.
Read more: