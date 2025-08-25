ETV Bharat / bharat

17-Year-Old Tribal Girl 'Gang Raped' In Andhra, Found Unconscious At Telangana Temple; Hunt On For Accused

Palvancha: A 17-year-old tribal girl from Alluri Seetharamaraju district in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly gang raped by two persons after being offered a cold drink laced with an intoxicant near a forest on the Andhra-Chhattisgarh border. Shockingly, after committing the crime, the accused duo allegedly took her along and abandoned her at the Peddamma Thalli temple in Jagannathapuram under Palvancha mandal of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The incident, which took place last Friday (August 22), came to light after a complaint was lodged with the police on Sunday.

Speaking to Childline officials, the survivor mentioned that she had gone to her aunt's place in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district a week ago. On Friday, when she arrived at Kunta bus stand to return home, she learnt that she has missed her bus. Left with no option, she agreed to get in after an auto-rickshaw, with two including the driver on board, offered her a ride. The perpetrators then drove her to a forest area between Chatti and Edugurulapalli in Chintur mandal of Andhra Pradesh. There, they coerced her into consuming a drugged cold drink, claiming they were also drinking it. After she became intoxicated, the miscreants allegedly raped her and abandoned her at Peddamma Thalli temple later that night.

Next morning, a few locals found the girl lying unconscious and rushed her to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC). Seeing her condition, with visible injury marks on her body, doctors there immediately alerted Childline authorities. The victim was admitted to Shakti Sadan, a state-run home in Kothagudem, for medical care and support.