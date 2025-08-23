ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Man For Raping Two Minor Stepdaughters After They Dial 1090 Helpline

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man on charges of repeatedly raping his minor stepdaughters who had to dial Women's Helpline after they found no support in their mother.

The incident came to light when in the state capital after 1090 Control Centre received a call and dispatched the jurisdictional Gomti Nagar police to attend the distress call.

When the police team arrived, the mother of the survivors was not present at the house. They took custody of the man involved in the horrible crime.

Investigations revealed the woman had married the accused after her husband was killed five years ago. The accused was one of the suspects arrested in her husband's murdered. He walked out of the jail following his acquittal in that murder case. He joined the woman along with her two daughters and have been living with them since then. They had also gotten married.

The survivors told the police that they had been enduring this for a long time. "As soon as our mother leaves the house for a chore, he would start misbehaving with both of us. We kept protesting against him and his disgusting acts," the police quoted the girls as saying.