காலிப்பணியிடங்கள்:

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) – 44

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) – 516

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) – 25

Law Officer (Scale I) – 10

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) – 15

Marketing Officer (Scale I) – 100

கல்வித் தகுதி:

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

வயது வரம்பு: விண்ணப்பதாரர்கள் குறைந்தபட்சம் 20 முதல் அதிகபட்சம் 30 வயதுக்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.

தேர்வு முறை:

Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Interview ஆகிய படிநிலைகளில் தேர்வுமுறை நடைபெறும்.

விண்ணப்பிக்கும் முறை:

விருப்பமுள்ளவர்கள் https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsoxioct22/ என்ற அதிகாரப்பூர்வ இணைய முகவரி மூலம் விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம். இப்பணிகளுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க இன்றே கடைசி நாளாகும்.

