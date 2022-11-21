வங்கி வேலைவாய்ப்பு..!விண்ணப்பிக்க இன்றே கடைசி நாள்..
வங்கி வேலைவாய்ப்பு..!விண்ணப்பிக்க இன்றே கடைசி நாள்..
காலிப்பணியிடங்கள்:
I.T. Officer (Scale-I) – 44
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) – 516
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) – 25
Law Officer (Scale I) – 10
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) – 15
Marketing Officer (Scale I) – 100
கல்வித் தகுதி:
I.T. Officer (Scale-I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
Law Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.
Marketing Officer (Scale I) பணிக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பவர்கள் Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.
வயது வரம்பு: விண்ணப்பதாரர்கள் குறைந்தபட்சம் 20 முதல் அதிகபட்சம் 30 வயதுக்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.
தேர்வு முறை:
Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Interview ஆகிய படிநிலைகளில் தேர்வுமுறை நடைபெறும்.
விண்ணப்பிக்கும் முறை:
விருப்பமுள்ளவர்கள் https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsoxioct22/ என்ற அதிகாரப்பூர்வ இணைய முகவரி மூலம் விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம். இப்பணிகளுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க இன்றே கடைசி நாளாகும்.
இதையும் படிங்க: திண்டுக்கல்லில் தமிழக அரசு வேலைவாய்ப்பு!