English Translation: RAAG DAYV-GANDHAAREE, FIFTH MEHL, THIRD HOUSE: ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU: O friend, such is the Dear Lord whom I have obtained. He does not leave me, and He always keeps me company. Meeting the Guru, night and day, I sing His Praises. || 1 || Pause || I met the Fascinating Lord, who has blessed me with all comforts; He does not leave me to go anywhere else. I have seen the mortals of many and various types, but they are not equal to even a hair of my Beloved. || 1 || His palace is so beautiful! His gate is so wonderful! The celestial melody of the sound current resounds there. Says Nanak, I enjoy eternal bliss; I have obtained a permanent place in the home of my Beloved. || 2 || 1 || 27 || Sunday, 16th Poh (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 31st December, 2023 (Page: 533) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)