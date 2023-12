Dwelling in the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, all sinful residues are erased. One who is attuned to the Love of God, is not cast into the womb of reincarnation.||1|| Chanting the Name of the Lord of the Universe, the tongue becomes holy. The mind and body become immaculate and pure, chanting the Chant of the Guru. || 1 || Pause || Tasting the subtle essence of the Lord, one is satisfied; receiving this essence, the mind becomes happy. The intellect is brightened and illuminated; turning away from the world, the heart-lotus blossoms forth. || 2 || He is cooled and soothed, peaceful and content; all his thirst is quenched. The mind's wandering in the ten directions is stopped, and one dwells in the immaculate place.||3|| The Savior Lord saves him, and his doubts are burnt to ashes. Nanak is blessed with the treasure of the Naam, the Name of the Lord. He finds peace, gazing upon the Blessed Vision of the Saints' Darshan. || 4 || 13 || 43 || Monday, 3rd Poh (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 18th December, 2023 (Page: 811)(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)