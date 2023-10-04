Asian Games 2023: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਰਚਿਆ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ, 71 ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਗ਼ਮਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਤੋੜਿਆ
Published: 46 minutes ago
Asian Games 2023: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਰਚਿਆ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ, 71 ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਗ਼ਮਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਤੋੜਿਆ
Published: 46 minutes ago
ਹਾਂਗਜ਼ੂ— ਭਾਰਤੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਥੇ ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ 'ਚ ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਰਵੋਤਮ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪਿਛਲੀਆਂ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੇ 70 ਤਮਗਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਨੂੰ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਛੱਡ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਸਰਵੋਤਮ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਜਕਾਰਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਲੇਮਬਾਂਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ 2018 ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ 16 ਸੋਨ, 23 ਚਾਂਦੀ ਅਤੇ 31 ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦੇ ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਕੁੱਲ 70 ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਸਨ।
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਰੇਸ ਵਾਕਰ ਮੰਜੂ ਰਾਣੀ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਮ ਬਾਬੂ ਨੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 35 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਮਿਕਸਡ ਟੀਮ ਈਵੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦੇ ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤੇ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ 2018 ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 70 ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਬਰਾਬਰੀ ਕਰ ਲਈ। ਓਜਸ ਦੇਵਤਾਲੇ ਅਤੇ ਜੋਤੀ ਸੁਰੇਖਾ ਵੇਨਮ ਦੀ ਕੰਪਾਊਂਡ ਮਿਕਸਡ ਤੀਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਫਿਰ ਸੋਨ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ, ਜੋ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ 71ਵਾਂ ਤਮਗਾ ਹੈ।
-
🚨 Record Alert 🚨— Khel Now (@KhelNow) October 4, 2023
India 🇮🇳 has achieved its highest-ever medal tally in the #AsianGames
Following the gold medal win in the mixed team compound archery event, India's total number of medals has reached 71, surpassing the previous record set at any Asian Games edition.
The… pic.twitter.com/P6FMhC9LFX
ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਚੀਫ਼ ਭੁਪਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਜਵਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਬਹੁਤ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ 'ਚ ਤਗਮਾ ਸੂਚੀ 'ਚ 70 ਦਾ ਅੰਕੜਾ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਦੇ ਸਰਵੋਤਮ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀ ਛਾਪ ਛੱਡੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਤਮਗੇ ਆਉਣੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਹਨ।' ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਦਲ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮਹਾਂਦੀਪੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ 100 ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਅੰਕੜਾ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੈ।
-
✨ 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦! ✨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
With this gold in archery, 🇮🇳's medal tally at #AsianGames2022 now stands tall at an incredible 71 medals! 🇮🇳🏅
Our athletes' dedication and hard work have made this moment possible🔥
Let's keep the cheers… pic.twitter.com/mgrB9ackxV
- ICC World Cup 2023: ਛੇਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਵਰਲਡ ਕੱਪ ਦਾ ਖਿਤਾਬ ਜਿੱਤਣਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ
- ICC World Cup 2023: ਨਯਨ ਮੋਂਗੀਆ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਪਿਨ ਤਕਨੀਕ ਦੀ ਤਰੀਫ਼, ਕਿਹਾ- ਵਿਕਟਕੀਪਿੰਗ ਲਈ ਇਸ਼ਾਨ ਕਿਸ਼ਨ ਮੇਰੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪਸੰਦ
- Cricket World cup 2023: ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਦੇ ਇਹ ਹਨ ਚੋਟੀ ਦੇ 5 ਕੈਚ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਰਹਿ ਜਾਓਗੇ ਹੈਰਾਨ
-
RECORD-BREAKING MEDAL FOR INDIA!!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023
Heartiest congratulations to the dynamic archers, @VJSurekha and Ojas Pravin Deotale, for their spectacular performance and clinching 🥇 in the Compound Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022 👏
Their outstanding effort, nerves of steel, and… pic.twitter.com/82AWBJWgnF
ਹਾਂਗਜ਼ੂ ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ 'ਅਬ ਕੀ ਵਾਰ, ਸੌ ਪਾਰ ਦਾ ਨਾਅਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ 16 ਸੋਨ, 26 ਚਾਂਦੀ ਅਤੇ 29 ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦੇ ਤਗਮਿਆਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਕੁੱਲ 71 ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ, ਜਦਕਿ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨ ਬਾਕੀ ਹਨ।
-
First Gold Medal in Archery at the Asian Games!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023
Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork has ensured great results. Congrats to them. pic.twitter.com/UHNOznTHwe