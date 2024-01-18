Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਲਾਂਚ, ਮਿਲਣਗੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ
Published: 2 hours ago
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Samsung ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਗਲੈਕਸੀ ਅਨਪੈਕਡ ਇਵੈਂਟ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। Samsung Galaxy S24 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 ਪਲੱਸ ਅਤੇ Samsung Galaxy S24 ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
Introducing the all-new #GalaxyS24 Series. Every connection, every creativity – now powered by #GalaxyAI. Discover how Samsung is opening up new mobile possibilities and empowering the lives of Galaxy users. #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 17, 2024
Learn more: https://t.co/yIdwbfFZyj pic.twitter.com/Wep01mr1y2
Samsung Galaxy S24 ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S24 'ਚ 6.2 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ FHD+Dynamic 2x AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਮਰੀ ਸੈਂਸਰ OIS ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, 12MP ਦਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 10MP ਦਾ ਟੈਲੀਫੋਟੋ ਕੈਮਰਾ 3x ਆਪਟੀਕਲ ਜ਼ੂਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ 12MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 4,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਫਾਸਟ ਵਾਈਰਲੈਂਸ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ।
Looking for that whatchamacallit? 🔎 Just circle it and find it. Introducing Circle to Search with Google on the Samsung #GalaxyS24 Ultra! #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 17, 2024
Learn more: https://t.co/h0d6Vi4VlQ pic.twitter.com/Q2ahRkDrFS
Samsung Galaxy S24 ਪਲੱਸ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ FHD+QHD+ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਅਤੇ 2600nits ਦੀ ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ Exynos 2400 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 12MP+50MP+10MP ਦਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 12MP ਦਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। Samsung Galaxy S24 ਪਲੱਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 12GB+512GB ਅਤੇ 12GB+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਮਾਡਲ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 4,900mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ।
Absolutely digging this detailed breakdown 🔎 #GalaxyS24 #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/kIhylNTVWy— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 17, 2024
Our Galaxy users said we should use camera zoom feature videos as an ad, so here it is. The #GalaxyS24 Ultra lets you get up close and personal with your favorite artists. @TXT_bighit #withGalaxy #GalaxyxTXT #GalaxyAI #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 17, 2024
Learn more: https://t.co/ARtCXYwjI8 pic.twitter.com/txPumuUatL
Samsung Galaxy S24 ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 'ਚ 6.8 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ QHD+AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 ਜੇਨ 3 SoC ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ OIS ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 200MP ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਮਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 12MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾਵਾਈਡ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 50MP ਦਾ ਪੈਰੀਸਕੋਪ ਟੈਲੀਫੋਟੋ ਲੈਂਸ 5x ਆਪਟੀਕਲ ਜ਼ੂਮ ਅਤੇ 10MP ਦਾ ਟੈਲੀਫੋਟੋ ਸੈਂਸਰ 3x ਐਪਟੀਕਲ ਜ਼ੂਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।