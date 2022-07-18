Presidential Election 2022 LIVE Update: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨਸਭਾ ’ਚ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਜਾਰੀ
Published on: 19 minutes ago
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨਸਭਾ ਚ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਚੋਣ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਲਈ ਵਿਧਾਇਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਵੋਟ ਪਾਈ।
Chandigarh | MLAs cast their votes for the Presidential election, at Punjab and Haryana Assemblies. pic.twitter.com/bZpNliI5Mn— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
