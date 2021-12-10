ਸਿੱਧੂ Takes on his own govt, ਕਿਹਾ ਸੱਚੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਲੌਲੀਪਾਪ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਆਮ ਲੋਕ ਲੁਭਾਵਣੀਆਂ ਸਕੀਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਪਾਲਸੀ ਫਰੇਮ ਵਰਕ, ਬਜਟ ਅਲਾਟਮੈਂਟ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਗੂ ਕੀਤੇ ਬਗੈਰ ਹੁਣ ਝਾਂਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਣਗੇ(People won't fall prey to populist schemes) । ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਫੇਰ ਦੁਹਰਾਇਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਦੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਲੋਕ ਲੁਭਾਵਣੇ ਉਪਾਅ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਮੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ( populist measures hurt people in long run) ਤੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਲੌਲੀਪਾਪ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ (honest leaders don't give lollypop), ਸਗੋਂ ਸਮਾਜ ਅਤੇ ਆਰਥਿਕਤਾ ਦੀ ਨੀਂਹ ਬਣਾਉਣ ’ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।
People won't fall prey to populist "schemes” without any backing of Policy framework, budget allocations & implementation metrics. History tells populist measures hurt people in longrun. True leaders will not give lollipops but will focus to build foundations of society & economy pic.twitter.com/THy6wihwp9— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 10, 2021
