ਸ਼ੋਪੀਆ 'ਚ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੁਠਭੇੜ
Published on: 40 minutes ago |
Updated on: 26 minutes ago
Updated on: 26 minutes ago
ਸ਼੍ਰੀਨਗਰ: ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੋਪੀਆਂ ਜ਼ਿਲੇ 'ਚ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੁੱਠਭੇੜ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਮੁਠਭੇੜ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਬਡੀਮਾਰਗ ਅਲੋਰਾ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
#Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 7, 2022
ਸੂਤਰਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਗੋਲੀਬਾਰੀ ਹੋਈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਉਦੋਂ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਕੋਈ ਗੋਲੀਬਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਹੋਰ ਅਪਡੇਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ...
