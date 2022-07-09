ਅਮਰਨਾਥ ਹਾਦਸਾ: ਬਚਾਅ ਕਾਰਜ ਜਾਰੀ, 6 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਏਅਰਲਿਫਟ, ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ 16 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਸ਼੍ਰੀਨਗਰ: ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਦੇ ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਚ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਅਮਰਨਾਥ ਗੁਫਾ ਖੇਤਰ 'ਚ ਬੱਦਲ ਫਟਣ ਨਾਲ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ 15 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਕਈ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਲਾਪਤਾ ਹਨ। ਫੌਜ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਨੀਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਬਚਾਅ ਕਾਰਜ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। 6 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਏਅਰਲਿਫਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਪਹਾੜੀ ਬਚਾਅ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਲਾਪਤਾ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭਾਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਬੱਦਲ ਫਟਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਏ ਹੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਚ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਿੰਨ ਲੰਗਰ (ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਰਸੋਈ) ਅਤੇ 25 ਯਾਤਰੀ ਟੈਂਟ ਵਹਿ ਗਏ। ਕਰੀਬ 40 ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਲਾਪਤਾ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹੇ 'ਚ ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਵਧ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।
-
Rescue operation has been intensified, around 30-40 people are still missing. The weather is clear near #Amarnath cave. The injured people have been brought to base using helicopters. Yatra is still on hold & we're advising people not to move ahead: Vivek Kumar Pandey, PRO, ITBP pic.twitter.com/pUrCyFZHlr— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
-
J&K | About 10 patients were there, 2 received head injury, 5 have fracture and 2-3 cases of hypothermia...: Major Pankaj Kumar, Nodal Medical Officer, Northern Route on evacuation and rescue operation that continues in the cloudburst affected areas #AmarnathCloudburst pic.twitter.com/xqhJRS87kN— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
ਅਪਡੇਟ ਜਾਰੀ...