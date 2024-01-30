ਅਮਰੀਕਾ 'ਚ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਦਾ ਬੇਰਹਿਮੀ ਨਾਲ ਕਤਲ, ਮਾਪੇ ਸਦਮੇ 'ਚ, 24 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਣੀ ਸੀ ਮੰਗਣੀ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਸੂਬਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਵੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਲਈ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਪਰ, ਪੰਚਕੂਲਾ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦਾ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰੀ ਬੋਝ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਬੇਘਰ ਜੂਲੀਅਨ ਫਾਕਨਰ ਨੂੰ ਖਾਣ-ਪੀਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ 16 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਦੋਂ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਨੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਮਾਨ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਤਾਂ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੇ ਗੁੱਸੇ ਵਿਚ ਆ ਕੇ ਉਸ ’ਤੇ ਹਥੌੜੇ ਨਾਲ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਦਾ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਜੱਦੀ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਸਕਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।
We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of 🇮🇳 National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case. 1/2— India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) January 29, 2024
2 ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ: ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਪਿਊਟਰ ਸਾਇੰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੀ.ਟੈੱਕ ਦੀ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਆਪਣਾ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਸੁਧਾਰਨ ਲਈ 2 ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਅਲਾਬਾਮਾ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਤੋਂ ਐਮ.ਬੀ.ਏ. ਉਸਨੇ ਲਿਥੋਨੀਆ, ਜਾਰਜੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਲੀਵਲੈਂਡ ਰੋਡ ਉੱਤੇ ਸਨੈਪ ਫਿੰਗਰ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੈਵਰਨ ਫੂਡ ਮਾਰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਾਰਟ ਟਾਈਮ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ।
The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family. 2/2@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS— India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) January 29, 2024
24 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸੀ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗਣੀ: ਵਿਵੇਕ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਪੰਚਕੂਲਾ ਦੇ ਭਗਵਾਨਪੁਰ ਪਿੰਡ ਦਾ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੀ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦੀ 24 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਗਣੀ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਉਹ ਮੰਗਣੀ ਲਈ ਘਰ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੀ। ਵਿਆਹ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਂ-ਸ਼ੋਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਸਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਆਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ 'ਚ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਾ ਮਾਹੌਲ ਹੈ।
ਘਟਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਦਮੇ 'ਚ : ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦੇ ਕਤਲ ਦੀ ਖਬਰ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ 'ਚ ਸੋਗ ਦੀ ਲਹਿਰ ਦੌੜ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਗੁਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਂ ਲਲਿਤਾ ਸੈਣੀ ਸਦਮੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਮੈਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਾਂ। ਵਿਵੇਕ ਸੈਣੀ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਭਰਾ ਸਨ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਦੂਤਘਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।