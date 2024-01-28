420 ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ 'ਤੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਆਲ ਆਊਟ, ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤ ਲਈ 231 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਟੀਚਾ

England all out on the score of 420, Ollie Pope scored 196 runs; India needs 231 runs to win

ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਦੀਆਂ 196 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਦੂਜੀ ਪਾਰੀ 'ਚ 420 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਤੇ 230 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੀਡ ਲੈ ਲਈ। ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਲਈ 231 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਕੋਲ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਦੇ ਸਪਿਨ ਟ੍ਰੈਕ 'ਤੇ ਚੌਥੀ ਪਾਰੀ 'ਚ ਸਪਿਨ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਦੂਜੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਲੰਚ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ 420 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਿਮਟ ਗਈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਤੇ 230 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਬੜ੍ਹਤ ਲੈ ਲਈ ਹੈ। ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਲਈ ਹੀਰੋ ਸੱਜੇ ਹੱਥ ਦੇ ਸਟਾਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਰਹੇ, ਜੋ ਸਿਰਫ 4 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣਾ ਦੋਹਰਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਖੁੰਝ ਗਏ। ਪੋਪ ਨੇ 196 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਖੇਡ ਕੇ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਸਥਿਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ। ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਲਈ 231 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।

ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਨੇ 196 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ: ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਦੋਹਰਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਖੁੰਝ ਗਿਆ।ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਲਈ ਮੁਸੀਬਤ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਸਾਬਤ ਹੋਏ ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਨੇ 278 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ 'ਚ 21 ਚੌਕਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ 196 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪਾਰੀ ਖੇਡੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਬਦਕਿਸਮਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਆਪਣਾ ਦੋਹਰਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸਿਰਫ 4 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਆਊਟ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਰਿਵਰਸ ਸਵੀਪ ਸ਼ਾਟ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਸਟਾਰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਜਸਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਯੌਰਕਰ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਪ ਨੂੰ ਕਲੀਨ ਬੋਲਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ 420 'ਤੇ ਸਮੇਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਪੋਪ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਕੋਈ ਹੋਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ 50+ ਦਾ ਸਕੋਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ 'ਚ ਨਾਕਾਮ ਰਿਹਾ।

ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਫਲ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਰਹੇ।ਦੂਜੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਫਲ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਜਸਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਰਹੇ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ 4 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਲਈਆਂ। ਅਸ਼ਵਿਨ ਨੇ ਵੀ 3 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਾਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਜਡੇਜਾ ਨੇ ਵੀ 2 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਲਈਆਂ। ਅਕਸ਼ਰ ਪਟੇਲ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ 1 ਸਫਲਤਾ ਮਿਲੀ।

ਚੌਥੇ ਦਿਨ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਦਾ ਹਾਲ: ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਚੌਥੇ ਦਿਨ (316/6) ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਖੇਡਣਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ। ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਚੌਥੇ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਸਟਾਰ ਸਪਿਨਰ ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਜਡੇਜਾ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ। ਫਿਰ ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਨੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਓਵਰ ਦੀ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰਨ ਆਏ ਜਸਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਦੀ ਦੂਜੀ ਗੇਂਦ 'ਤੇ 1 ਦੌੜ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ 150 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਪੂਰੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਪੋਪ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਦੂਜੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ 150+ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੀਜੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਬਣ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

74 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 50 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ: ਪੋਪ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਰੜੀ ਕਲਾਸ ਲਈ ਅਤੇ ਰੇਹਾਨ ਅਹਿਮਦ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 74 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 50 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਸਟਾਰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਜਸਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਦਿਵਾਈ। ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਨੇ 28 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੋਰ 'ਤੇ ਕੇਐਸ ਭਰਤ ਦੇ ਹੱਥੋਂ ਰੇਹਾਨ ਅਹਿਮਦ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਟ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਕੈਚ ਕਰਵਾ ਕੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਨੂੰ (339/7) ਤੱਕ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ।

ਪੋਪ ਇਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਰਿਹਾ: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ 88 ਓਵਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੀਂ ਗੇਂਦ ਲੈ ਲਈ। ਜਡੇਜਾ ਨੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਗੇਂਦ ਨਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਓਵਰ ਸੁੱਟਿਆ। ਪੋਪ ਇਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਰਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਐੱਲ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੇ 186 ਦੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੋਰ 'ਤੇ ਮੁਹੰਮਦ ਸਿਰਾਜ ਦੀ ਗੇਂਦ 'ਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸਲਿੱਪ 'ਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਕੈਚ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਓਲੀ ਪੋਪ ਅਤੇ ਟਾਮ ਹਾਰਟਲੇ ਨੇ 8ਵੀਂ ਵਿਕਟ ਲਈ 106 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 80 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਆਫ ਸਪਿਨਰ ਰਵੀਚੰਦਰਨ ਅਸ਼ਵਿਨ ਨੇ 34 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ 'ਤੇ ਹਾਰਟਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਕਲੀਨ ਬੋਲਡ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਸ ਖਤਰਨਾਕ ਲੱਗ ਰਹੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਜਡੇਜਾ ਨੇ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਖਾਤਾ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇ ਮਾਰਕ ਵੁੱਡ ਨੂੰ ਆਊਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦਾ ਸਕੋਰ (420/9) ਤੱਕ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ।

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4
IND vs ENG
ollie pope
jasprit bumrah
ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਭਾਰਤ

