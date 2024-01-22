ਬੇਟੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ, ਰਾਮਲੱਲਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan In Ayodhya: ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਨਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਬੇਟੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇਖੋ।

ਮੁੰਬਈ: ਸਦੀ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨਾਇਕ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਵੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਿਤਾਰਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੇ ਗਵਾਹ ਬਣਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਬਿੱਗ ਬੀ ਅੱਜ 22 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਦੀ ਸਵੇਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਟਾਰ ਬੇਟੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਉਹ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਅਭਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਸਿਤਾਰੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਜਦਕਿ ਕਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਆਪਣੇ ਬੇਟੇ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਬਿੱਗ ਬੀ: ਹੁਣ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਏਅਰਪੋਰਟ 'ਤੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਅਤੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਬੱਚਨ ਮੰਦਰ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਬਿੱਗ ਬੀ ਅਤੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਬੱਚਨ ਕਰੀਮ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਕੁੜਤੇ ਪਜਾਮੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਦਸਤਕ: ਇੱਥੇ ਇੱਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇੱਕ ਸੈਲੇਬਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੱਕ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਣਬੀਰ ਕਪੂਰ, ਆਲੀਆ ਭੱਟ, ਵਿੱਕੀ ਕੌਸ਼ਲ ਅਤੇ ਕੈਟਰੀਨਾ ਕੈਫ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ 'ਚ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ੈੱਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਡੰਕੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਰਾਜਕੁਮਾਰ ਹਿਰਾਨੀ ਵੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੰਨਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ 'ਚ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਦੀ ਧਕ ਧਕ ਗਰਲ ਮਾਧੁਰੀ ਦੀਕਸ਼ਿਤ ਵੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਸੋਨੂੰ ਨਿਗਮ ਅਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਓਬਰਾਏ ਵੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।

ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸ਼ਠਾ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਕੰਗਨਾ ਰਣੌਤ, ਅਨੁਪਮ ਖੇਰ, ਮਨੋਜ ਜੋਸ਼ੀ, ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਯਾਦਵ, ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਘਈ, ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ ਸੰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ, ਭੂਸ਼ਣ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਫਿਲਮੀ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਪਹੁੰਚੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

