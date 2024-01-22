ਬੇਟੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ, ਰਾਮਲੱਲਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ

ਮੁੰਬਈ: ਸਦੀ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨਾਇਕ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਵੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਿਤਾਰਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੇ ਗਵਾਹ ਬਣਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਬਿੱਗ ਬੀ ਅੱਜ 22 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਦੀ ਸਵੇਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਟਾਰ ਬੇਟੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਉਹ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਅਭਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਸਿਤਾਰੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਜਦਕਿ ਕਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#AmitabhBachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the #RamMandirPranPratishta ceremony #ShriRam | #AyodhaRamMandir | @SrBachchan | @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/HBYzK0JcL8— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#AmitabhBachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the #RamMandirPranPratishta ceremony #ShriRam | #AyodhaRamMandir | @SrBachchan | @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/HBYzK0JcL8— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
ਆਪਣੇ ਬੇਟੇ ਨਾਲ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਬਿੱਗ ਬੀ: ਹੁਣ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਏਅਰਪੋਰਟ 'ਤੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਅਤੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਬੱਚਨ ਮੰਦਰ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਬਿੱਗ ਬੀ ਅਤੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਬੱਚਨ ਕਰੀਮ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਕੁੜਤੇ ਪਜਾਮੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Actor Anupam Kher says, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today,… pic.twitter.com/zYORDFWvqs— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Actor Anupam Kher says, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today,… pic.twitter.com/zYORDFWvqs— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਦਸਤਕ: ਇੱਥੇ ਇੱਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇੱਕ ਸੈਲੇਬਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੱਕ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਣਬੀਰ ਕਪੂਰ, ਆਲੀਆ ਭੱਟ, ਵਿੱਕੀ ਕੌਸ਼ਲ ਅਤੇ ਕੈਟਰੀਨਾ ਕੈਫ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ 'ਚ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ੈੱਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਡੰਕੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਰਾਜਕੁਮਾਰ ਹਿਰਾਨੀ ਵੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੰਨਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ 'ਚ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਦੀ ਧਕ ਧਕ ਗਰਲ ਮਾਧੁਰੀ ਦੀਕਸ਼ਿਤ ਵੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਸੋਨੂੰ ਨਿਗਮ ਅਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਓਬਰਾਏ ਵੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸ਼ਠਾ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਕੰਗਨਾ ਰਣੌਤ, ਅਨੁਪਮ ਖੇਰ, ਮਨੋਜ ਜੋਸ਼ੀ, ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਯਾਦਵ, ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਘਈ, ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ ਸੰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ, ਭੂਸ਼ਣ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਫਿਲਮੀ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਪਹੁੰਚੀਆਂ ਹਨ।