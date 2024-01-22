ਅਸਮ 'ਚ ਮੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਰੋਕੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਗੁੱਸੇ 'ਚ ਆਏ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ, ਕਿਹਾ- ਇਸ 'ਚ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੀ ਕਸੂਰ?

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple

Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple: ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਜੋੜੋ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਇਨ੍ਹੀਂ ਦਿਨੀਂ ਅਸਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਗਾਂਵ ਤੋਂ ਲੰਘ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਭ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਰੋਕਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣਨ ਲਈ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਖਬਰ...

ਨਗਾਓਂ: ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਇਨ੍ਹੀਂ ਦਿਨੀਂ ਅਸਾਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਗਾਂਵ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਜੋੜੋ ਨਿਆਯਾ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਕੱਢ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਇਸ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਾਮ ਦੇ ਮੰਦਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਰੋਕਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੰਕਰਦੇਵ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਸਥਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਪੁਲਿਸ-ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੇ ਰੋਕ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਅਜਿਹਾ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ 'ਚ ਨਰਾਜ਼ਗੀ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਭ 'ਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ 'ਚ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੀ ਕਸੂਰ ਹੈ।

  #WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and others sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' as they sit on a protest against not being allowed to visit Batadrava Than before 3 pm today.

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ: ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਮੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ ਪਰ ਅੱਜ ਇਹੀ ਲੋਕ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਉੱਥੇ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਰੋਕ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਹੱਥ ਮਿਲਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਉੱਥੇ ਜਾਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਕੇਂਦਰ ਦੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੰਦਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਸਿਰਫ ਇਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਹੈ। ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਦੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਬਹਿਸ ਹੋਈ। ਬਹਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 3 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ।

  #WATCH | Assam | On his visit to Batadrava Than, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?..."

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ- ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੀ ਕਸੂਰ ਹੈ?: ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਘਟਨਾਕ੍ਰਮ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਮੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਕਿਉਂ ਰੋਕਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੀ ਕਸੂਰ ਹੈ? ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ ਆਰਡਰ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹਾ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਮਰਥਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਧਰਨਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਉੱਥੇ ਦੇ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਮੋਦੀ-ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਅਰੇ ਵੀ ਲਗਾਏ ਸਨ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫਲਾਇੰਗ ਕਿੱਸ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ।

  #WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "...Rahul Gandhi wanted to go there (Batadrava Than)...We had been trying since 11th January, two of our MLAs met the Management for the same. We said that we would come there at 7…

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

ਅਸਾਮ ਦੇ ਸੀਐਮ ਹਿਮਾਂਤਾ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ ਸਲਾਹ : ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਕ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਸਾਮ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਿਮੰਤ ਬਿਸਵਾ ਸਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਲਾਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸ਼ੰਕਰਦੇਵ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਸਥਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੀ ਪਵਿੱਤਰਤਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਵਰਦੋਵਾ ਥਾਣੇ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।

  #WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "We are a democratic country...Everyone can raise their flags and voices but keep forth their views peacefully and democratically. There is no need for violence. My vehicle was…

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

