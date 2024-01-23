ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਚੰਦਰ ਬੋਸ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਠਾਕਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਯੰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਭੇਟ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਹਾਨ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਘੁਲਾਟੀਏ ਨੇਤਾਜੀ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਚੰਦਰ ਬੋਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਰਕਰਮਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਾਲ 2021 ਵਿੱਚ ਨੇਤਾਜੀ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਚੰਦਰ ਬੋਸ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ, 23 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਵਜੋਂ ਮਨਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।
ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ 'ਐਕਸ' 'ਤੇ ਇਕ ਪੋਸਟ 'ਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਅੱਜ, ਨੇਤਾਜੀ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਚੰਦਰ ਬੋਸ ਦੀ ਜਯੰਤੀ 'ਤੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਹਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਮਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਸਾਡੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।
Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/OZP6cJBgeC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅੱਜ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ 'ਤੇ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਪੁਰਾਲੇਖ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨੀ, ਦੁਰਲੱਭ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਦਸਤਾਵੇਜ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਜੋ ਨੇਤਾ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਹਿੰਦ ਫੌਜ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੀ ਜਾਣ-ਪਛਾਣ ਕਰਾਉਣਗੇ। ਇਹ ਜਸ਼ਨ 31 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ, ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਦਿਵਸ 'ਤੇ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਅੰਡੇਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਕੋਬਾਰ ਟਾਪੂਆਂ ਦੇ 21 ਟਾਪੂਆਂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਪਰਮਵੀਰ ਚੱਕਰ ਜੇਤੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਸੀ।
ਆਦਰਸ਼ਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਲਈ ਕੀਤਾ ਯਾਦ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਿਵ ਸੈਨਾ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਬਾਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਠਾਕਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਭੇਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਦਰਸ਼ਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਲਈ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਹ ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।
Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024
ਬਾਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਠਾਕਰੇ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ 23 ਜਨਵਰੀ 1926 ਨੂੰ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ 1966 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਿਵ ਸੈਨਾ ਦੀ ਸਥਾਪਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਬਾਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਊਧਵ ਠਾਕਰੇ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ ਸੰਭਾਲ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਹਿ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।
ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ 'ਐਕਸ' 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਬਾਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਠਾਕਰੇ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਯੰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਯਾਦ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਦਾ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਅਤੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ, ਆਪਣੇ ਆਦਰਸ਼ਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਅਤੇ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਦਲਿਤਾਂ ਲਈ ਬੋਲਣ ਦੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਅਣਗਿਣਤ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਸਦੇ ਹਨ।