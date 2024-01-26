ആൻഫീല്‍ഡ് മാത്രമല്ല, ആ തീരുമാനം കേട്ട് ഫുട്‌ബോൾ ലോകം ഞെട്ടി... യര്‍ഗന്‍ ക്ലോപ്പ്, ലിവര്‍പൂൾ പരിശീലക സ്ഥാനം ഒഴിയുന്നു

ജർമനിയില്‍ നിന്ന് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിലെത്തി ആൻഫീല്‍ഡിന്‍റെ കരൾ കവർന്ന് കിരീടനേട്ടങ്ങളുമായി തിളങ്ങിയ യര്‍ഗന്‍ ക്ലോപ്പ് ലിവര്‍പൂൾ പരിശീലക സ്ഥാനം ഒഴിയുന്നു.

ലണ്ടന്‍: ഈ സീസണോടെ ലിവര്‍പൂള്‍ പരിശീലകന്‍ യര്‍ഗന്‍ ക്ലോപ്പ് ക്ലബ്ബ് വിടുന്നു. ഒന്‍പത് വര്‍ഷമായി ആന്‍ഫീല്‍ഡുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുകയാണെന്നാണ് യര്‍ഗന്‍ ക്ലോപ്പ് തന്നെയാണ് മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ അറിയിച്ചത്. ലിവർപൂളുമായി ഇനിയും കരാർ ശേഷിക്കെയാണ് ഫുട്‌ബോൾ ലോകത്തെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച പ്രഖ്യാപനം ക്ലോപ്പ് നടത്തിയത്.

  • Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer.

    — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

'ഈ വാര്‍ത്ത അപ്രതീക്ഷിതമാണെന്നും ഞെട്ടലുണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നും എനിക്കറിയാം. പക്ഷേ എന്റെ ഊര്‍ജം മുഴുവന്‍ തീര്‍ന്നിരിക്കുന്നു. ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ഇത് എന്തായാലും പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കേണ്ടി വരും. ഇപ്പോള്‍ എനിക്ക് ഒരു പ്രശ്‌നവുമില്ല. പക്ഷേ ഈ ജോലി വീണ്ടും വീണ്ടും ചെയ്യാന്‍ കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് ഞാന്‍ മനസ്സിലാക്കുന്നു', റെഡ്‌സിന്റെ എക്കാലത്തെയും മികച്ച പരിശീലകനായ ക്ലോപ്പ് പറഞ്ഞു.

  • Our assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also vacate their positions at the end of the season.

    — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

  • “Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.”

    Jürgen’s important message to you.

    Jürgen's important message to you.

    — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

ലിവര്‍പൂള്‍ ആദ്യമായി പ്രീമിയര്‍ ലീഗ് കിരീടം നേടുന്നത് ക്ലോപ്പിന്‍റെ കീഴിലാണ്. 2019ല്‍ ലിവര്‍പൂളിന് ചാമ്പ്യന്‍സ് ലീഗ് കിരീടം നേടിക്കൊടുക്കാനും ക്ലോപ്പിന് സാധിച്ചു. ക്ലോപ്പിനൊപ്പം ആറ് പ്രധാന കിരീടങ്ങളാണ് ലിവര്‍പൂള്‍ നേടിയത്. നിലവില്‍ പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ് ടോപ്പേഴ്സും റെഡ്സ് ആണ്. ലിവര്‍പൂളിന്റെ പ്രതിസന്ധിഘട്ടം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച പരിശീലകൻ എന്ന നിലയിലാകും ക്ലോപ്പിനെ ആൻഫീല്‍ഡ് എന്നും ഓർമിക്കുക. 2015 ഒക്ടോബര്‍ എട്ടിനാണ് ജര്‍മ്മന്‍കാരനായ ക്ലോപ്പ് ലിവര്‍പൂളിന്റെ മുഖ്യപരിശീലക സ്ഥാനത്തെത്തുന്നത്. നേരത്തെ ഡോര്‍ട്ട്മുണ്ടിനെയും മെയിന്‍സിനെയും ക്ലോപ്പ് പരിശീലിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ഈ സീസണിലും കിരീടങ്ങൾക്കരികെ: കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് നിലവിലെ പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ് ടോപ്പറായ ലിവർപൂൾ ഇംഗ്ളീഷ് ലീഗ് കപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലെത്തിയത്. അതിനൊപ്പം യൂറോപ്പ ലീഗും എഫ്എ കപ്പും റെഡ്ഡ്‌സിനെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അൻപത്താറുകാരനായ ക്ലോപ്പിന് കീഴില്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ കിരീടങ്ങൾ നേടി സീസൺ അവസാനിപ്പിക്കാനാകും ലിവർപൂൾ ശ്രമിക്കുക. അതേസമയം ആൻഫീല്‍ഡില്‍ വിജയ ഫോർമുല സൃഷ്‌ടിച്ച ക്ലോപ്പിന് പകരക്കാരനെ കണ്ടെത്തുക എന്നതാകും ലിവർപൂളിന് മുന്നിലുള്ള ഏറ്റവും വലിയ പ്രതിസന്ധി.

