ഗാബ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരെ ആവേശകരമായ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ്. മത്സരത്തില്‍ വിന്‍ഡീസിന്‍റെ ജയം 9 റണ്‍സിന്. പേസര്‍ ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫിന് രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ ഏഴ് വിക്കറ്റ്.

ബ്രിസ്‌ബേന്‍ : ഗാബ ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരെ ചരിത്ര ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് (West Indies Beat Australia In Gabba). ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരായ ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പരയിലെ രണ്ടാമത്തെയും അവസാനത്തേയും മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഒന്‍പത് റണ്‍സിനാണ് സന്ദര്‍ശകരായ വിന്‍ഡീസ് ജയം പിടിച്ചത്. ഏഴ് വിക്കറ്റ് വീഴ്‌ത്തിയ ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫിന്‍റെ ഐതിഹാസിക ഇന്നിങ്‌സാണ് 36 വര്‍ഷത്തിന് ശേഷം ആദ്യമായി ഗാബയില്‍ വിന്‍ഡീസിന് ഒരു ടെസ്റ്റ് ജയം സമ്മാനിച്ചത് (Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Result).

ഗാബയില്‍ ടോസ് നേടി ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ 311 റണ്‍സാണ് നേടിയത്. മറുപടി ബാറ്റിങ്ങില്‍ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയ ഒന്‍പത് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്‌ടത്തില്‍ 289 റണ്‍സ് നേടി ഇന്നിങ്‌സ് ഡിക്ലയര്‍ ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിന്നാലെ, രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ 193ന് പുറത്തായ വിന്‍ഡീസിന് 215 റണ്‍സ് ലീഡാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്.

തുടര്‍ന്ന്, 216 റണ്‍സ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യത്തിലേക്ക് ബാറ്റ് വീശിയ ഓസീസ് 207 റണ്‍സില്‍ ഓള്‍ഔട്ട് ആവുകയായിരുന്നു (Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Score). 146 പന്തില്‍ 91 റണ്‍സ് നേടിയ സ്റ്റീവ്‌ സ്മിത്താണ് രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ ഓസീസിന്‍റെ ടോപ്‌ സ്കോറര്‍. ജയത്തോടെ, രണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങളടങ്ങിയ പരമ്പര സമനിലയിലാക്കാനും വിന്‍ഡീസിനായി. 31 വര്‍ഷത്തിന് ശേഷം ഓസീസ് മണ്ണില്‍ ആദ്യമായാണ് വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് ഒരു ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പര കൈവിടാതിരിക്കുന്നത്.

ഹീറോയായി ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫ് : ഗാബയില്‍ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ ടീമിന്‍റെ ഓവര്‍കോണ്‍ഫിഡന്‍സിനെ തകര്‍ത്തെറിയുന്ന പ്രകടനമാണ് 24 കാരനായ വിന്‍ഡീസ് പേസര്‍ ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫ് നടത്തിയത്. 216 റണ്‍സ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം പിന്തുടര്‍ന്നിറങ്ങിയ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയുടെ തകര്‍ച്ച തുടങ്ങി വച്ചത് അല്‍സാരി ജോസഫായിരുന്നു. ഉസ്‌മാന്‍ ഖവാജയെ (10) വീഴ്‌ത്തിയാണ് അല്‍സാരി ഓസീസിന് ആദ്യ പ്രഹരമേല്‍പ്പിച്ചത്.

പിന്നാലെ, മാര്‍നസ് ലബുഷെയ്‌നെ (5) ജസ്റ്റിന്‍ ഗ്രീവ്‌സ് വീഴ്‌ത്തി. തുടര്‍ന്ന്, കാമറൂണ്‍ ഗ്രീനും സ്റ്റീവ്‌ സ്‌മിത്തും ചേര്‍ന്ന് മത്സരം പതിയെ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയുടെ വരുതിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവന്നു. ഈ ഘട്ടത്തിലായിരുന്നു മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫിന്‍റെ അവതാരപ്പിറവി. ആദ്യം 42 റണ്‍സ് നേടിയ കാമറൂണ്‍ ഗ്രീനെയാണ് ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫ് പുറത്താക്കിയത്.

പിന്നാലെ, തൊട്ടടുത്ത പന്തില്‍ തന്നെ ട്രാവിസ് ഹെഡിനെ ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ ഡക്കാക്കി. മിച്ചല്‍ മാര്‍ഷ് (10), അലക്‌സ് കാരി (2), മിച്ചല്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ക്ക് (21), പാറ്റ് കമ്മിന്‍സ് (2), ജോഷ് ഹേസല്‍വുഡ് (0) എന്നിവരും ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫിന്‍റെ വേഗത്തിന് മുന്നില്‍ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

