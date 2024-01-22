ഹൈദരാബാദ്: അയോധ്യയിലെ പ്രാണ പ്രതിഷ്ഠ ചടങ്ങില് പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ സിനിമ, സാഹിത്യ, സംഗീത രംഗത്തെ പ്രമുഖർ അയോധ്യയിലെത്തി. ചടങ്ങില് പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ രാംജൻമഭൂമി ട്രസ്റ്റിന്റെ പ്രത്യേക ക്ഷണമുള്ള ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളായ അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചൻ, ആലിയ ഭട്ട്, രൺബീർ കപൂർ, രോഹിത് ഷെട്ടി, ജാക്കി ഷ്രോഫ് എന്നിവർ അയോധ്യയിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടു. ടോളിവുഡില് നിന്ന് ചിരഞ്ജീവി, രാം ചരൺ എന്നിവരും അയോധ്യയിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടു.
വെള്ള കുർത്തയും ബീജ് ഹാഫ് ജാക്കറ്റും ഗ്രേ സ്കാർഫും പരിശീലകരും ധരിച്ചാണ് അമിതാഭ് മുംബൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് എത്തിയത്. കയ്യിൽ ഒരു പുസ്തകവും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ബോളിവുഡിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ദമ്പതിമാരിൽ ഒരാളായ ആലിയ ഭട്ടും രൺബീർ കപൂറും ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ മുംബൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്നാണ് പ്രാണ പ്രതിഷ്ഠ പരിപാടിയില് പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തിയത്. വെളുത്ത ധോതി-കുർത്ത, ക്രീം ഷാൾ, ബ്രൗൺ ഷൂ എന്നിവ ധരിച്ചാണ് രൺബീർ ക്ഷേത്ര ചടങ്ങുകൾക്കായി പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. നീല നിറത്തിലുള്ള ഷാളും ഹീൽസും ചേർന്ന ടർക്കോയ്സ് സാരി ധരിച്ചാണ് ആലിയ എത്തിയത്.
വെള്ള കുർത്ത-പൈജാമയും ചാരനിറത്തിലുള്ള ബ്ലേസറും ധരിച്ചാണ് സിനിമ നിർമ്മാതാവ് രോഹിത് ഷെട്ടി യാത്രയ്ക്ക് എത്തിയത്. പൂർണമായും വെളുത്ത വസ്ത്ര ധരിച്ചാണ് ജാക്കി ഷ്രോഫ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയത്. തെന്നിന്ത്യൻ താരങ്ങളായ ചിരഞ്ജീവി, രാം ചരൺ എന്നിവർ ഹൈദരാബാദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്നാണ് അയോധ്യയിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടത്.
#WATCH | Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Vivek Oberoi says, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are… pic.twitter.com/U7YAFATnct
#WATCH | Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
അയോധ്യയിലെ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.20 ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന പ്രാണ പ്രതിഷ്ഠ ചടങ്ങുകൾക്ക് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി മുഖ്യ കാർമികത്വം വഹിക്കും. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1 മണിയോടെ പ്രതിഷ്ഠ ചടങ്ങുകൾ അവസാനിക്കും. 51 ഇഞ്ച് ഉയരവും 1.5 ടൺ ഭാരവുമുള്ള ശ്രീരാമ പ്രതിമ (രാംലല്ല) താമരയിൽ നിൽക്കുന്ന അഞ്ച് വയസ്സുള്ള കുട്ടിയായാണ് ശ്രീരാമനെ ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്നത്.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/JTIiuWLxie— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/JTIiuWLxie— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrived at Ayodhya airport.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/zXAm5ayV1m
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrived at Ayodhya airport.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
