CWG 2022 | ഗോദയിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ തേരോട്ടം; സാക്ഷി മാലിക്കിനും ദീപക് പൂനിയക്കും സ്വർണം
ബർമിങ്ഹാം: കോമണ്വെല്ത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് ഗുസ്തിയിൽ ദീപക് പൂനിയക്കും സാക്ഷി മാലിക്കിനും സ്വര്ണം. 62 കിലോ ഗ്രാം വനിതകളുടെ ഫ്രീ സ്റ്റൈല് വിഭാഗത്തിലായിരുന്നു സാക്ഷിയുടെ സ്വര്ണം. പുരുഷൻമാരുടെ 86 കിലോ ഗ്രാം ഫ്രീ സ്റ്റൈല് ഗുസ്തിയിലാണ് ദീപക് പൂനിയയുടെ സുവർണനേട്ടം.
DEEPAK HAS DONE IT 🔥🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
3️⃣rd Back To Back GOLD 🥇for 🇮🇳
Unassailable @deepakpunia86 🤼♂️ (M-86kg) wins GOLD on his debut at #CommonwealthGames 🔥🔥
The World C'ships 🥈 medalist displayed brilliant form at @birminghamcg22 with 2 technical superiority wins 😁#Cheer4India
1/1 pic.twitter.com/5hEJf6Ldd4
പാകിസ്ഥാൻ താരം മുഹമ്മദ് ഇനാമിനെയാണ് പൂനിയ ഫൈനലിൽ മലർത്തിയടിച്ചത്. 3-0 ത്തിനായിരുന്നു പാക് താരത്തിനെതിരെ പൂനിയയുടെ വിജയം. സാക്ഷി മാലിക് കാനഡയുടെ അന്ന ഗോൺസാലസിനെയാണ് തോല്പ്പിച്ചത്.
SAKSHI WINS GOLD 🤩🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Rio Olympics 🥉medalist @SakshiMalik (W-62kg) upgrades her 2018 CWG 🥉 to🥇 at @birminghamcg22 🔥
What a Comeback 🤯 VICTORY BY FALL 🔥
With this Sakshi wins her 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇🥉🥈
Medal in all 3️⃣colors 😇#Cheer4India
1/1 pic.twitter.com/vsRqbhh890
വനിതകളുടെ 68 കിലോ ഗ്രാം വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ദിവ്യ കക്രാനും പുരുഷൻമാരുടെ 125 കിലോ ഗ്രാം വിഭാഗത്തിൽ മോഹിത് ഗ്രിവാലും വെങ്കലം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ടോംഗ താരം ടൈഗർ ലെമാലിയെ വെറും 26 സെക്കന്റ് പോരാട്ടത്തിലാണ് ദിവ്യ മറികടന്നത്. മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാന മത്സരത്തിൽ ആരോൺ ജോൺസനെയാണ് മോഹിത് തോൽപിച്ചത്. ഇതോടെ ഗുസ്തിയിൽ നിന്നും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മെഡൽ നേട്ടം ആറായി.
HATTRICK FOR BAJRANG AT CWG 🔥🔥🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Tokyo Olympics 🥉medalist, 3 time World C'ships medalist @BajrangPunia is on winning streak 🔥🔥 to bag his 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇 🥇🥈
Utter dominance by Bajrang (M-65kg) to win 🥇 #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022
1/1 pic.twitter.com/MmWqoV6jMw
നേരത്തെ, പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം 65 കിലോ ഗ്രാം വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ബജ്റങ് പൂനിയ സ്വർണവും വനിതകളുടെ 57 കിലോ വിഭാഗത്തില് അന്ഷു മാലിക്ക് വെള്ളി മെഡല് നേടിയിരുന്നു. ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്സില് വെങ്കല മെഡല് നേടിയ ബജ്റങ് പൂനിയ കാനഡയുടെ ലച്ളാന് മക്നീലിനെ 9-2നാണ് തോല്പ്പിച്ചത്. താരത്തിന്റെ മൂന്നാം കോമണ്വെല്ത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് മെഡലാണിത്.
🥈 FOR BIRTHDAY GIRL 🥳🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
World C'ships Silver Medalist @OLyAnshu (W-57kg) 🤼♀️ displayed sheer dominance on the mat to win a 🥈 on her debut at #CommonwealthGames
Making her way to the FINAL with back to back technical superiority wins, Anshu has left wrestling fans in awe 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/EISsZixCyD
ഫൈനലിൽ നൈജീരിയയുടെ ഒഡുനായോ ഫോളാസേഡ് അഡേകുയോറോയയോടാണ് അൻഷുവിന്റെ തോൽവി. 6-4 എന്ന സ്കോറിനാണ് നൈജീരിയന് താരത്തിന്റെ വിജയം. അന്ഷു മാലിക്കിന്റെ ആദ്യ കോമണ്വെല്ത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് മെഡലാണിത്. 2021-ല് ഓസ്ലോയില് വെച്ച് നടന്ന ഗുസ്തി ലോകചാമ്പ്യന്ഷിപ്പില് അന്ഷു വെള്ളി നേടി ചരിത്രം കുറിച്ചിരുന്നു.
DIVYA WINS 🥉 IN 26sec 🤯🤩@DivyaWrestler (W-68kg) wins her 2nd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥉🥉 before India 🇮🇳 could even blink 😋😍— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
VICTORY BY FALL for Divya 🙇♀️🙇♂️
She takes India's medal tally in wrestling to 5️⃣ 🏅at @birminghamcg22
Congrats 💐💐#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UWZ2D4MutC