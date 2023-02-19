ടിഡിപി നേതാവും നടനുമായ നന്ദമുരി തരകരത്ന അന്തരിച്ചു
ടിഡിപി നേതാവും നടനുമായ നന്ദമുരി തരകരത്ന അന്തരിച്ചു
ബെംഗളൂരു: ടിഡിപി നേതാവും തെലുഗു നടനുമായ നന്ദമുരി തരകരത്ന അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരുവിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ഇന്നലെയായിരുന്നു മരണം. ജനുവരി 27ന് ടിഡിപി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി നാരാ ലോകേഷിന്റെ 'യുവഗലം' പദയാത്രയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിനിടെ തരകരത്ന കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.
പദയാത്രക്കിടെ ബോധരഹിതനായ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ അടുത്തുള്ള പ്രാദേശിക ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിക്കുകയും മികച്ച ചികിത്സക്കായി ബെംഗളൂരുവിലെ നാരായണ ഹൃദയാലയ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞ 25 ദിവസമായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.
ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എൻ ടി രാമറാവുവിന്റെ ചെറുമകനായ നന്ദമുരി തരകരത്ന, 1983 ഫെബ്രുവരി 23ന് ഹൈദരാബാദിലാണ് ജനിച്ചത്. താരത്തിന്റെ വിയോഗത്തിൽ നിരവധി രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രമുഖരും ടോളിവുഡ് സെലിബ്രിറ്റികളും അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. പ്രശസ്ത തെലുഗു നടൻ ശ്രീ. നന്ദമുരി തരകരത്നയുടെ അകാല വിയോഗത്തിൽ അഗാധമായ ദുഃഖമുണ്ട്. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബത്തിന് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്ന് കർണാടക ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി ഡോ. സുധാകർ കെ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു. ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് എംപി കെ രഘു രാമകൃഷ്ണ രാജു, നടൻ ചിരഞ്ജീവി, അല്ലു അർജുൻ, മഹേഷ് ബാബു എന്നിവരും അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of renowned Telugu Actor Shri. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Despite best efforts, his passing away came as a misfortune. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying for the sadgati of the departed soul. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/3STbQGrk4K— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 18, 2023
Deeply saddened to learn of the— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023
tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna
Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔
Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX
Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023
Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023
2003ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ 'ഒക്കാറ്റോ നമ്പർ കുരാട്' എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു നന്ദമുരി തരകരത്ന അഭിനയ രംഗത്തേക്ക് എത്തിയത്. 2009ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ 'അമരാവതി' എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലെ വില്ലൻ കഥാപാത്രം ഏറെ പ്രശംസ പിടിച്ചുപറ്റിയിരുന്നു. 'താരക്', 'യുവരത്ന', 'ഭദ്രാദ്രി രാമുഡു', 'അമരാവതി', 'നദീശ്വരുഡു', 'എടുരു', , എന്നിവയാണ് ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ മറ്റ് ചില ചിത്രങ്ങൾ. ഭാര്യ: അലേഖ്യ റെഡ്ഡി