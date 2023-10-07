ಮಳೆಯಿಂದ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ ರದ್ದು: ಏಷ್ಯಾಡ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಾರತ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ
Published: 38 minutes ago
ಹ್ಯಾಂಗ್ಝೌ: ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಗೇಮ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ ದೊರೆತಿದೆ. ಇಂದು ನಡೆದ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ರದ್ದಾದ ಕಾರಣ ಕೂಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಗೆ ಬಂಗಾರದ ಪದಕ ಒಲಿದಿದೆ. ಫೈನಲ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ್ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ತಂಡ ಅಫ್ಘಾನಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ದೊರೆತಿದೆ.
-
