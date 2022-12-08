ಗುಜರಾತ್, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ: ಜನಶಕ್ತಿಗೆ ತಲೆಬಾಗುತ್ತೇನೆ- ಮೋದಿ
ಗುಜರಾತ್, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ: ಜನಶಕ್ತಿಗೆ ತಲೆಬಾಗುತ್ತೇನೆ- ಮೋದಿ
ನವ ದೆಹಲಿ: ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಕೂಡ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
-
Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022
ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು ಗುಜರಾತ್. ಅಭೂತಪೂರ್ವ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ನೋಡಿ ನಾನು ಬಹಳಷ್ಟು ಭಾವನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಜನರು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ವೇಗವು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ವೇಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯಬೇಕೆಂದು ಜನತೆ ಬಯಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ನಾನು ಗುಜರಾತ್ನ ಜನಶಕ್ತಿಗೆ ತಲೆಬಾಗುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
-
To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022
ಎಲ್ಲ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮಶೀಲ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ನಾನು ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಹೇಳಬಯಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರೂ ಕೂಡ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದೀರಿ. ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಿಜವಾದ ಶಕ್ತಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮವಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಈ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಖುಷಿ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
-
I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022
ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿರುವ ಮೋದಿ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಮೇಲಿನ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಾನು ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ತಿಳಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಮುಂದಿನ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಆಶೋತ್ತರಗಳನ್ನು ಈಡೇರಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ಜನರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಲು ನಾವು ಶ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಮೋದಿ ಹೆಸರು, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ-ಆಪ್ ಪ್ರಚಾರ ಭರಾಟೆಯ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಕಂಗೆಟ್ಟು ಕುಸಿದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್!