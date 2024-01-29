ईडी की कार्रवाई को लेकर राज्यपाल का बड़ा बयान, कहा- आज नहीं तो कल सीएम हेमंत सोरेन को देना होगा जवाब

रांची: सीएम हेमंत सोरेन के खिलाफ ईडी की कार्रवाई को लेकर झारखंड के राज्यपाल सीपी राधाकृष्णन ने बयान दिया है, राज्यपाल ने कहा कि अगर मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन आज जवाब नहीं दे रहे हैं तो उन्हें कल इसका जवाब देना होगा. कानून सबके लिए बराबर है और सबको कानून का पालन करना चाहिए. गवर्नर ने कहा कि राज्य में चल रही सभी राजनीतिक गतिविधियों पर हमारी नजर है और इसको लेकर जो भी नियम संगत कार्रवाई होगी वह किया जाएगा.
-
#WATCH | On ED summon to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "If CM is not responding today, he has to respond tomorrow... As a true citizen, we must obey... The law and order situation is not very satisfactory. I have expressed this too many… pic.twitter.com/mytz2ybubR— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | On ED summon to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "If CM is not responding today, he has to respond tomorrow... As a true citizen, we must obey... The law and order situation is not very satisfactory. I have expressed this too many… pic.twitter.com/mytz2ybubR— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
#WATCH | On ED summon to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "If CM is not responding today, he has to respond tomorrow... As a true citizen, we must obey... The law and order situation is not very satisfactory. I have expressed this too many… pic.twitter.com/mytz2ybubR— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
'ईडी कर रही नियम सम्मत कार्रवाई': हालांकि गवर्नर ने यह भी कहा कि हम ईडी की कार्रवाई के बारे में ज्यादा कुछ नहीं जानते. क्योंकि ईडी नियम सम्मत कार्रवाई कर रही है और उसके लिए उनके अधिकारी अधिकृत हैं. यह हमारा काम नहीं है कि हम ईडी की कार्रवाई पर नजर रखें या वह क्या कर रही है, उसके बारे में हम जाने.
'राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था लचर': राज्यपाल सीपी राधाकृष्णन ने ये जरूर कहा कि राज्य में विधि व्यवस्था की स्थिति बहुत खराब है और इसे लेकर कई बार चिंता जाहिर की गई है. राज्यपाल ने कहा कि हमने इस बात को लेकर के कई बार कहा भी है कि राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था संतोषजनक नहीं है. राज्यपाल ने कहा कि राज्य के कस्टोडियन के तौर पर हमारी नजर राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम पर है और इसको लेकर जो भी विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई करनी होगी हम करेंगे.
-
#WATCH | On JMM's protest against ED action in the state, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "ED has its own duty and I personally feel that the party should not get involved in this type of action. This is creating unnecessary tension between the two political parties.… pic.twitter.com/mpV0RgtT5J— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | On JMM's protest against ED action in the state, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "ED has its own duty and I personally feel that the party should not get involved in this type of action. This is creating unnecessary tension between the two political parties.… pic.twitter.com/mpV0RgtT5J— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
#WATCH | On JMM's protest against ED action in the state, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "ED has its own duty and I personally feel that the party should not get involved in this type of action. This is creating unnecessary tension between the two political parties.… pic.twitter.com/mpV0RgtT5J— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
झामुमो के विरोध पर ये कहा: वहीं राज्य में ईडी की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ जेएमएम के विरोध पर झारखंड के राज्यपाल सीपी राधाकृष्णन ने कहा कि ईडी का अपना कर्तव्य है और मुझे व्यक्तिगत रूप से लगता है कि पार्टी को इस प्रकार की कार्रवाई में शामिल नहीं होना चाहिए. इससे दोनों पार्टियों के बीच अनावश्यक तनाव पैदा हो रहा है. इसकी आवश्यकता नहीं है. राज्यपाल ने कहा कि कोई भी कानून से ऊपर नहीं है. हमें ऐसी स्थिति नहीं बनानी चाहिए कि हम कानून से ऊपर हो जाएं.
यह भी पढ़ें: सीएमओ ने भेजा ईडी को पत्र, 31 जनवरी को सीएम हेमंत से पूछताछ के लिए दिया गया समय
यह भी पढ़ें: ED Raid: दिल्ली में सीएम हेमंत के आवास पर पहुंची ईडी की टीम, अलर्ट पर झारखंड पुलिस
यह भी पढ़ें: ED Raid: हाई अलर्ट पर झारखंड का प्रशासनिक अमला, दिल्ली में सीएम हेमंत सोरेन के आवास पर ईडी, रांची में सीएस की आपात बैठक