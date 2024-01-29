अंडर-19 विश्व कप में खूब गरज रहा सरफराज खान के भाई का बल्ला, भारत के लिए हैं लीडींग रन स्कोरर

हैदराबाद : आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्व कप में भाग लेने के लिए भारत की अंडर-19 टीम इस समय दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मौजूद हैं. टीम इंडिया ने अभी तक टूर्नामेंट में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है और सुपर-6 राउंड में जगह बना ली है. भारत ने अभी तक खेले गए तीनों मैचों में बड़ी जीत हासिल की है. टीम इंडिया के ऐसे शानदार प्रदर्शन में सरफराज खान के भाई दाएं हाथ के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज मुशीर खान की अहम भूमिका रही है, जिनका इस टूर्नामेंट में जमकर बल्ला चल रहा है.
-
8 years after his brother #SarfarazKhan lit up an U19 World Cup, #MusheerKhan smashed his way to 118 (106) vs #IrelandU19, getting #IndiaU19 to a mammoth 301!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
8 years after his brother #SarfarazKhan lit up an U19 World Cup, #MusheerKhan smashed his way to 118 (106) vs #IrelandU19, getting #IndiaU19 to a mammoth 301!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 26, 2024
8 years after his brother #SarfarazKhan lit up an U19 World Cup, #MusheerKhan smashed his way to 118 (106) vs #IrelandU19, getting #IndiaU19 to a mammoth 301!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 26, 2024
भारत के लिए सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी
18 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी अंडर-19 विश्व कप में भारत के लिए अभी तक सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं. मुशीर ने 3 मैचों की 3 पारियों में 64.66 के रन रेट और 102.64 के स्ट्राइक रेट से कुल 194 रन बनाए हैं. इसमें 1 शतक और 1 अर्धशतक भी शामिल हैं. मुशीर का सर्वाधिक स्कोर 118 रन है. टूर्नामेंट में अभी तक सर्वाधिक रन बनाने टॉप-5 बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट में वो तीसरे नंबर पर हैं. वेस्ट इंडीज के ज्वेल एंड्रयू उनसे 2 रन ज्यादा 196 रन बनाकर दूसरे और पाकिस्तान के शाहजेब खान 223 रन के साथ शीर्ष पर कायम हैं.
-
Piling on the runs at the #U19WorldCup 📈— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Piling on the runs at the #U19WorldCup 📈— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2024
Piling on the runs at the #U19WorldCup 📈— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2024
तीनों मैच जीतकर सुपर-6 में पहुंचा भारत
टीम इंडिया ने टूर्नामेंट में अभी तक गेंद और बल्ले दोनों से बेहतरीन खेल का प्रदर्शन किया है. ग्रुप स्टेज में अपने सभी तीनों मौचों में जीत हासिल कर भारत ने सुपर-6 स्टेज में जगह बना ली है. ग्रुप स्टेज के अपने पहले मैच में भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 84 रन से हराया था. इसके बाद दूसरे मैच में टीम इंडिया ने आयरलैंड को 201 रन से हराया. फिर रविवार को अमेरिका के खिलाफ मैच में भारत ने 201 रन से जीत हासिल कर सुपर-6 में जगह बनाई. जहां उसका पहला मुकाबला मंगलवार, 30 जनवरी को न्यूजीलैंड से होगा.
-
- India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
- India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024
- India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024
