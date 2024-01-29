अंडर-19 विश्व कप में खूब गरज रहा सरफराज खान के भाई का बल्ला, भारत के लिए हैं लीडींग रन स्कोरर

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

musheer khan

भारत के दाएं हाथ के स्टार बल्लेबाज मुशीर खान का बल्ला अंडर-19 विश्व कप में आग उगल रहा है. टीम इंडिया ने सुपर-6 स्टेज में जगह बनाई है, जिसमें मुशीर ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है. पढ़ें पूरी खबर.

हैदराबाद : आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्व कप में भाग लेने के लिए भारत की अंडर-19 टीम इस समय दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मौजूद हैं. टीम इंडिया ने अभी तक टूर्नामेंट में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है और सुपर-6 राउंड में जगह बना ली है. भारत ने अभी तक खेले गए तीनों मैचों में बड़ी जीत हासिल की है. टीम इंडिया के ऐसे शानदार प्रदर्शन में सरफराज खान के भाई दाएं हाथ के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज मुशीर खान की अहम भूमिका रही है, जिनका इस टूर्नामेंट में जमकर बल्ला चल रहा है.

भारत के लिए सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी
18 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी अंडर-19 विश्व कप में भारत के लिए अभी तक सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं. मुशीर ने 3 मैचों की 3 पारियों में 64.66 के रन रेट और 102.64 के स्ट्राइक रेट से कुल 194 रन बनाए हैं. इसमें 1 शतक और 1 अर्धशतक भी शामिल हैं. मुशीर का सर्वाधिक स्कोर 118 रन है. टूर्नामेंट में अभी तक सर्वाधिक रन बनाने टॉप-5 बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट में वो तीसरे नंबर पर हैं. वेस्ट इंडीज के ज्वेल एंड्रयू उनसे 2 रन ज्यादा 196 रन बनाकर दूसरे और पाकिस्तान के शाहजेब खान 223 रन के साथ शीर्ष पर कायम हैं.

तीनों मैच जीतकर सुपर-6 में पहुंचा भारत
टीम इंडिया ने टूर्नामेंट में अभी तक गेंद और बल्ले दोनों से बेहतरीन खेल का प्रदर्शन किया है. ग्रुप स्टेज में अपने सभी तीनों मौचों में जीत हासिल कर भारत ने सुपर-6 स्टेज में जगह बना ली है. ग्रुप स्टेज के अपने पहले मैच में भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 84 रन से हराया था. इसके बाद दूसरे मैच में टीम इंडिया ने आयरलैंड को 201 रन से हराया. फिर रविवार को अमेरिका के खिलाफ मैच में भारत ने 201 रन से जीत हासिल कर सुपर-6 में जगह बनाई. जहां उसका पहला मुकाबला मंगलवार, 30 जनवरी को न्यूजीलैंड से होगा.

  • - India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs.
    - India beat Ireland by 201 runs.
    - India beat USA by 201 runs.

    Total dominance by India U-19 team in the group stage in the World Cup. 🇮🇳 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XA4nOIt1U7

    — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ये भी पढ़ें :-

TAGGED:

ICC U19 World cup 2024आईसीसी अंडर19 विश्व कपMusheer Khanमुशीर खान

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

'मेरा आमिर से कोई लेना देना नहीं, दिक्कत है तो उनसे पूछो', एनिमल के डायरेक्टर पर भड़कीं किरण राव

इस कंपनी के शेयर आज अपने IPO प्राइस से 129 फीसदी प्रीमियम पर हुए लिस्ट

स्तन कैंसर की पहचान अब AI से होगी आसान, IIT दिल्ली के साथ मिलकर AIIMS तैयार कर रहा उपकरण

'एक रोटी से पेट नहीं भरता, इसलिए मांग रहे हैं दो रोटी', फिर छलका जीतनराम मांझी का दर्द

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.