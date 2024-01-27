हैदराबाद टेस्ट में भारत 436 के स्कोर पर ऑलआउट, इंग्लैंड पर बनाई 190 रनों की बढ़त; रूट ने झटके 4 विकेट

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

ravindra jadeja and axar patel

इंग्लैंड के 246 रनों के जवाब में भारत की पहली पारी 436 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गई. इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड के ऊपर 190 रनों की बढ़त हासिल की. यशस्वी जायसवाल और केएल राहुल के बाद रविंद्र जडेजा भी कुछ रनों के अंतर से शतक बनाने से चूक गए. पढ़ें पूरी खबर.

हैदराबाद : भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच राजीव गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट में भारत की पारी पारी 436 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गई. भारत ने आज तीसरे दिन (421/7) स्कोर से आगे खेलना शुरू किया. लेकिन, सिर्फ 15 रन जोड़कर टीम इंडिया 436 रन के स्कोर पर ऑलआउट हो गई. लेकिन, भारतीय टीम इंग्लैंड के ऊपर 190 रनों की महत्वपूर्ण बढ़त हासिल करने में कामयाब रही. बता दें कि इंग्लैंड ने पहली पारी में 246 रन बनाए थे.

भारत ने ली 190 रनों की बढ़त
आज तीसरे दिन भारतीय फैंस को रविंद्र जडेजा और अक्षर पटेल से काफी ज्यादा उम्मीदें थी. लेकिन, दोनों बल्लेबाज कुछ कमाल न कर सके. इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बैन स्टोक्स ने दूसरे ओवर से ही स्पिन अटैक शुरू कर दिया और रूट को गेंद थमा दी. रूट ने दिन के 10वें ओवर में जडेजा को 87 रन के स्कोर पर एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट कर दिया. फिर अगली गेंद पर ही उन्होंने जसप्रीत बुमराह को गोल्डन डक पर क्लीन बोल्ड कर दिया. इसके अगले ही ओवर में फिर रेहान अहमद ने अक्षर पटेल को 44 रन के निजी स्कोर पर बोल्ड कर भारत की पारी को 436 रन के स्कोर पर समेट दिया. भारत ने इंग्लैंड के ऊपर 190 रनों की बढ़त बनाई.

  • Jadeja - 87 runs.
    Rahul - 86 runs
    Yashasvi - 80 runs.
    Axar - 44 runs.
    Bharat - 41 runs.
    Shreyas - 35 runs.
    Rohit - 24 runs.
    Shubman - 23 runs.

    - Team India post the total of 436 runs and their lead 190 runs on the behalf of first innings...!!!! pic.twitter.com/d1vVVlhbNR

    — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

यशस्वी-राहुल-जडेजा ने जड़े अर्धशतक
भारत की ओर से 3 बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल, केएल राहुल और रविंद्र जडेजा ने शानदार अर्धशतक जड़े. तीनों बल्लेबाज मामूली अंतर से शतक बनाने से चूक गए. जडेजा ने सबसे ज्यादा 87 रनों की पारी खेली. राहुल ने 86 रनों का योगदान दिया. वहीं, जायसवाल ने 74 गेंद में 80 रनों की ताबड़तोड़ पारी खेली.

जो रूट ने झटके 4 विकेट
इंग्लैंड की ओर से सबसे सफल गेंदबाज जो रूट रहे, जिन्होंने सबसे ज्यादा 4 विकेट झटके. उन्होंने यशस्वी जायसवाल, श्रीकर भरत, रविंद्र जडेजा और जसप्रीत बुमराह को अपना शिकार बनाया. रेहान अहमद और टॉम हार्टले को भी 2-2 सफलता हाथ लगी. वहीं जैक लीच को 1 विकेट से संतोष करना पड़ा.

