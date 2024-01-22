WATCH : बेटे अभिषेक संग अयोध्या पहुंचे अमिताभ बच्चन, रामलला प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में होंगे शामिल

मुंबई : सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन भी उन स्टार्स में शामिल हैं, जो अयोध्या में राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम के गवाह बनने जा रहे हैं. बिग बी आज 22 जनवरी की सुबह अपने स्टार बेटे अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ अयोध्या के लिए रवाना हुए थे और अब वह अयोध्या पहुंच चुके हैं. अभिताभ बच्चन समेत कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंच चुके हैं तो कई रवाना हो रहे हैं.
#AmitabhBachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the #RamMandirPranPratishta ceremony #ShriRam | #AyodhaRamMandir | @SrBachchan | @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/HBYzK0JcL8— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Actor Anupam Kher says, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today,… pic.twitter.com/zYORDFWvqs— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Actor Anupam Kher says, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today,… pic.twitter.com/zYORDFWvqs— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Vivek Oberoi says, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are… pic.twitter.com/U7YAFATnct
#WATCH | Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty left for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/IvhSEM8E5p— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty left for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/IvhSEM8E5p— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/JTIiuWLxie— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/JTIiuWLxie— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
बेटे संग अयोध्या पहुंचे बिग बी
वहीं, अब अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन को अयोध्या एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किया गया है. सीनियर और जूनियर बिग बी मंदिर पहुंच चुके हैं. वहीं, बिग बी और जूनियर बच्चन को क्रीम रंग के कुर्ते पायजामा में देखा जा रहा है.
इन सेलेब्स ने भी दी दस्तक
अभिषेक बच्चन को अनिल अंबानी संग भी स्पॉट किया गया है. इधर, राम मंदिर पहुंच रहे सेलेब्स के बारी-बारी से तस्वीरें और वीडियो सामने आ रहे हैं. इसमें एक तस्वीर भी सामने आई हैं, जिसमें रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल और कैटरीना कैफ एक साथ दिखाई दे रहे हैं. वहीं, इस तस्वीर में रोहित शेट्टी और डंकी के डायरेक्टर राजकुमार हिरानी भी दिख रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं, इस तस्वीर में बॉलीवुड की धक-धक गर्ल माधुरी दीक्षित भी दिख रही हैं. वहीं, सिंगर सोनू निगम एक्टर विवेके ओबेरॉय भी अयोध्या पहुंच चुके हैं.
बता दें, कंगना रनौत अनुपम खेर, मनोज जोशी, राजपाल यादव, डायरेक्टर सुभाष घई, प्रोड्यूसर संदीप सिंह, भूषण कुमार समेत कई फिल्मी हस्तियां राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के कार्यक्रम में शरीक होने के लिए पहुंच चुकी हैं.
