बेटे राम चरण से भांजे अल्लू अर्जुन समेत इन स्टार्स ने चिरंजीवी को दी पद्म पुरस्कार के लिए ढेरों बधाईयां

stars congratulates megastar chiranjeevi : चिरंजीवी को पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार 2024 मिलने की घोषणा के बाद से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में खुशियों की लहर दौड़ गई है. राम चरण, अल्लू अर्जुन, जूनियर एनटीआर, समेत अन्य सितारों ने मेगास्टार को ढेर सारी बधाई दी है. वहीं, आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने भी मेगास्टार को बधाई दी है.

हैदराबाद: आज 75वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में दोगुनी खुशियों की लहर दौड़ गई है. भारत सरकार ने इस साल मशहूर अदाकारा वैजयंती माला बाली, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और उषा उत्थुप के साथ ही साउथ मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी को पद्म पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की है. इस खुशखबरी के बाद से इन सितारों को लोग ढेरों बधाईयां दे रहे हैं. मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी को आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू, उनके बेटे और 'आरआरआर' स्टार राम चरण, भांजे और 'पुष्पा' स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन के साथ ही अन्य एक्टर्स ने भी ढेर सारी बधाईयां दी है.

  • Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan!

    Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come...

    — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Hearty congratulations to former Vice President of India Sri Venkaiah Naidu Garu and Mega Star Sri Chiranjeevi Garu for being awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan for their unparalleled contributions in their respective fields. Both of them have paved the path towards success… pic.twitter.com/zlfaoXdDIG

    — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ममूटी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा 'प्रिय चिरू भाई, पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित होने के लिए हार्दिक बधाई. वहीं, 'देवरा' स्टार जूनियर एनटीआर ने भी पोस्ट कर चिरंजीवी को बधाई कर लिखा 'पद्म पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई, आपकी उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करेगी. सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर पोस्ट शेयर कर मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी पर इन चमकते सितारों ने प्यार लुटाया और पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार पाने के लिए ढेर सारी बधाईयां दी है.

  • Hearty congratulations, Dear Chiru Bhai, for being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.@KChiruTweets

    — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

इस लिस्ट में ममूटी, राम चरण, नानी, अल्लू अर्जुन, जूनियर एनटीआर के साथ ही वरुण तेज के साथ ही अन्य सितारों ने जमकर बधाईयां दी है. वहीं, भारत सरकार, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और फैंस को पद्म पुरस्कार के लिए धन्यवाद देते हुए साउथ सुपरस्टार ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया और दिल को छू लेने वाले शब्दों के साथ सभी को धन्यवाद दिया.

  • Congratulations to our megastar @KChiruTweets garu for the prestigious honour of Padma Vibhushan . What an honour for the family , fans & telugu people . I feel so elated & honoured by this achievement . Thank you for making us all soo proud 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/f7PZg7Z3yr

    — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">
यह भी पढ़ें: WATCH: 75वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी ने फहराया तिरंगा, बोले- जय हिंद

