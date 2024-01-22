राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा पर उद्योगपति बोले- उम्मीद है कि मंदिर शांति, ज्ञान लाएगा

नई दिल्ली: आज पूरे देश में हर्ष-उल्लास का माहौल बना हुआ है. अयोध्या सोमवार दोपहर को नवनिर्मित राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बहुप्रतीक्षित राम मंदिर भव्य प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के लिए तैयार है. मंदिर के गर्भगृह के भीतर देवता की प्रतिष्ठा को चिह्नित करने वाला पवित्र समारोह एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है क्योंकि इसका गहरा सांस्कृतिक और प्रतीकात्मक महत्व है. इस प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर देश के अरबपति और अडाणी समूह के अध्यक्ष गौतम अडाणी ने भी ट्टीट किया है. गौतम अडाणी ने सोमवार सुबह कहा कि अयोध्या में राम मंदिर ज्ञान और शांति का प्रवेश द्वार होगा.
अवधपुरी अति रुचिर बनाई।— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
देवन्ह सुमन बृष्टि झरि लाई॥ pic.twitter.com/V2sabn8XEN
गौतम अडाणी ने किया ट्टीट
गौतम अडाणी ने एक्स पर लिखा कि इस शुभ दिन पर, जैसे ही अयोध्या मंदिर के दरवाजे खुलते हैं, इसे ज्ञान और शांति का प्रवेश द्वार बनाएं, समुदायों को भारत के आध्यात्मिक और सांस्कृतिक सद्भाव के शाश्वत धागे से बांधें.
On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony. pic.twitter.com/3MzcKiI8GG— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
आनंद महिंद्रा ने पोस्ट किया शेयर
महिंद्रा समूह के अध्यक्ष आनंद महिंद्रा ने एक्स पर लिखा कि आपको आश्चर्य नहीं होगा कि आज सुबह मेरा #MondayMotivation #मर्यादापुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम हैं. क्योंकि वह एक ऐसी शख्सियत हैं जो धर्म से परे हैं. इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि किसी की आस्था क्या है, हम सभी एक ऐसे प्राणी की अवधारणा के प्रति आकर्षित हैं जो सम्मान के साथ और मजबूत मूल्यों के साथ जीने के लिए समर्पित है. उनके तीर बुराई और अन्याय पर लक्षित हैं. 'राम राज्य' की स्थिति - आदर्श शासन - सभी समाजों के लिए एक आकांक्षा है. आज 'राम' शब्द विश्व का है...
It won’t surprise you that my #MondayMotivation this morning is the #MaryadaPurushottam Lord Ram.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Because he is a figure that transcends Religion.
No matter what one’s faith, we are all drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong… pic.twitter.com/MLX4tWYsft
प्रधानमंत्री करेंगे समारोह की अध्यक्षता
बता दें कि आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के प्रतिष्ठा समारोह की अध्यक्षता करेंगे. अयोध्या मंदिर में भगवान राम का प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह दोपहर करीब 12 बजे आयोजित किया जाएगा. सात दिवसीय समारोह, जिसका समापन आज होगा. पिछले हफ्ते, प्रसिद्ध मैसूरु मूर्तिकार अरुण योगीराज द्वारा बनाई गई श्री राम लल्ला की मूर्ति को मंदिर के गर्भगृह के अंदर रखा गया था. इसके साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कुबेर टीला भी जाएंगे, जहां भगवान शिव के एक प्राचीन मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार किया गया है.
राम मंदिर के बारे में
राम मंदिर का निर्माण नागर शैली का अनुसरण किया गया है. इसकी लंबाई 380 फीट, चौड़ाई 250 फीट और ऊंचाई 161 फीट है. इसमें 392 खंभे और 44 दरवाजे हैं. मंदिर के स्तंभों और दीवारों पर हिंदू देवी-देवताओं और देवियों के जटिल चित्रण प्रदर्शित हैं. बता दें कि भूतल पर मुख्य गर्भगृह में भगवान श्री राम के बचपन के स्वरूप को रखा गया है.