मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने दी चेतावनी, अगर नरेंद्र मोदी दोबारा पीएम बने तो देश में तानाशाही होगी

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने दी चेतावनी

ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए खड़गे ने दावा किया कि पीएम मोदी इस साल के आम चुनाव के बाद तानाशाही की घोषणा करेंगे. पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

भुवनेश्वर : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने सोमवार को आशंका व्यक्त की कि 2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव लोगों के लिए लोकतंत्र को बचाने का आखिरी मौका होगा, क्योंकि अगर भारतीय जनता पार्टी फिर से जीतती है, तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी तानाशाही की तरफ बढ़ सकते हैं. उन्होंने लोगों से भाजपा और राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) से दूरी बनाने का आग्रह किया और आरोप लगाया कि वे जहर के समान हैं.

खड़गे ने कांग्रेस पार्टी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि साल 2024 भारत में लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए लोगों के लिए आखिरी मौका होगा. अगर नरेंद्र मोदी एक और चुनाव जीतते हैं, तो देश में तानाशाही होगी. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के भारतीय जनता पार्टी के साथ जाने का आगामी चुनाव पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा. उन्होंने कहा कि महागठबंधन में से किसी एक व्यक्ति के जाने से हम कमजोर नहीं होंगे. हम भाजपा को हरा कर दम देंगे.

खड़गे ने कहा ने कहा कि बीजेपी के ही इशारे पर (ईडी) हर किसी को नोटिस दे रहे हैं. बीजेपी वाले लोगों को डरा रहे हैं. डर के कारण, कुछ दोस्ती छोड़ रहे हैं तो कुछ पार्टी छोड़ रहे हैं, और कुछ गठबंधन छोड़ रहे हैं. यह आपका आखिरी मौका है. मतदान करने के लिए इसके बाद, कोई मतदान नहीं होगा.

खड़गे ने कहा ने अपने भाषण में आगे कहा कि राहुल गांधी देश को एकजुट करना चाहते हैं. उन्होंने 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' खोली है. लेकिन बीजेपी और आरएसएस ने 'नफ़रत की दुकान' खोल दी है. इसी वजह से आपको अलर्ट रहने की जरूरत है. भाजपा और आरएसएस जहर हैं, वे हमें हमारे अधिकारों से हमें वंचित कर रहे हैं.

Last Updated :Jan 29, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

TAGGED:

Mallikarjun Kharge warnsPM narendra modiमल्लिकार्जुन खड़गेBhubaneswar of Odisha

