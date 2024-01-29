मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने दी चेतावनी, अगर नरेंद्र मोदी दोबारा पीएम बने तो देश में तानाशाही होगी

भुवनेश्वर : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने सोमवार को आशंका व्यक्त की कि 2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव लोगों के लिए लोकतंत्र को बचाने का आखिरी मौका होगा, क्योंकि अगर भारतीय जनता पार्टी फिर से जीतती है, तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी तानाशाही की तरफ बढ़ सकते हैं. उन्होंने लोगों से भाजपा और राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) से दूरी बनाने का आग्रह किया और आरोप लगाया कि वे जहर के समान हैं.
#WATCH | Bhubaneshwar, Odisha: Addressing the Workers' Convention, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "What did Navin Patnaik gain from his friendship with Narendra Modi? The double engine fails at times. And when the double engine doesn't work properly, the first engine… pic.twitter.com/40QiuXdwy9— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
खड़गे ने कांग्रेस पार्टी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि साल 2024 भारत में लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए लोगों के लिए आखिरी मौका होगा. अगर नरेंद्र मोदी एक और चुनाव जीतते हैं, तो देश में तानाशाही होगी. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के भारतीय जनता पार्टी के साथ जाने का आगामी चुनाव पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा. उन्होंने कहा कि महागठबंधन में से किसी एक व्यक्ति के जाने से हम कमजोर नहीं होंगे. हम भाजपा को हरा कर दम देंगे.
#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party's Odisha Incharge Ajoy Kumar, and Odisha Congress president Sarat Patnaik hold discussions with INDIA bloc representatives from the state, in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/PKiyy9qxC1— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
खड़गे ने कहा ने कहा कि बीजेपी के ही इशारे पर (ईडी) हर किसी को नोटिस दे रहे हैं. बीजेपी वाले लोगों को डरा रहे हैं. डर के कारण, कुछ दोस्ती छोड़ रहे हैं तो कुछ पार्टी छोड़ रहे हैं, और कुछ गठबंधन छोड़ रहे हैं. यह आपका आखिरी मौका है. मतदान करने के लिए इसके बाद, कोई मतदान नहीं होगा.
#WATCH Bhubaneswar: On the INDIA alliance meeting, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Everyone will fight together. There has been no detailed discussion and everyone assured that they will fight strongly." pic.twitter.com/cun1ET1Mj1— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
खड़गे ने कहा ने अपने भाषण में आगे कहा कि राहुल गांधी देश को एकजुट करना चाहते हैं. उन्होंने 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' खोली है. लेकिन बीजेपी और आरएसएस ने 'नफ़रत की दुकान' खोल दी है. इसी वजह से आपको अलर्ट रहने की जरूरत है. भाजपा और आरएसएस जहर हैं, वे हमें हमारे अधिकारों से हमें वंचित कर रहे हैं.