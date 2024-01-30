भारतीय नौसेना ने अरब सागर में 19 पाकिस्तानियों और जहाज बचाया, 24 घंटे में दूसरी सफलता

Indian Navy Warship : भारतीय नौसेना ने एक आधिकारिक बयान में कहा कि भारतीय नौसेना के युद्धपोत आईएनएस सुमित्रा ने सोमवार को सोमालिया के पूर्वी तट पर नौकायन कर रहे ईरानी ध्वज वाले मछली पकड़ने वाले जहाज अल नईमी पर समुद्री डकैती के प्रयास को विफल कर दिया. इसके साथ ही 19 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को सफलतापूर्वक बचाया.

कोच्ची: भारतीय नौसेना के प्रवक्ता ने मंगलवार को कहा कि भारतीय नौसेना के युद्धपोत आईएनएस सुमित्रा ने 19 चालक दल के सदस्यों और एक जहाज को सशस्त्र सोमाली समुद्री डाकुओं से बचाकर दूसरा सफल समुद्री डकैती रोधी अभियान चलाया है. प्रवक्ता ने सोशल मीडिया एक्स पर इस बारे में जानकारी दी.

  • INS Sumitra carries out 2nd successful Anti Piracy Ops – Rescuing 19 crew members and vessel from armed Somali pirates.

    Indian Naval Ship Sumitra, having thwarted the piracy attempt on FV Iman, has carried out yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of… pic.twitter.com/sHVJQIeSDG

जानकारी के मुताबिक, यह ऑपरेशन आईएनएस सुमित्रा की ओर से सोमवार को सोमालिया के पूर्वी तट और अदन की खाड़ी में समुद्री डकैती विरोधी अभियान में ईरानी ध्वज वाले मछली पकड़ने वाले जहाज इमान को सोमाली समुद्री लुटेरों से सुरक्षित रूप से बचाने के बाद किया गया था. ईरानी ध्वज वाले मछली पकड़ने वाले जहाज में चालक दल के 17 सदस्य सवार थे.

भारतीय नौसेना ने कहा कि उसके युद्धपोत आईएनएस सुमित्रा ने जहाज को रोका और नाव के साथ चालक दल के सभी 17 सदस्यों की सुरक्षित रिहाई के लिए समुद्री डाकुओं को मजबूर करने के लिए स्थापित एसओपी के अनुसार काम किया और नाव के साथ चालक दल के सभी 17 सदस्यों की सफल रिहाई सुनिश्चित की.

भारतीय नौसेना ने मंगलवार को कहा कि एमवी इमान को बचाने के बाद आईएनसुमित्रा को एक और ईरानी ध्वज वाले एफवी का पता लगाने और उसे रोकने के लिए फिर से कार्रवाई में लगाया गया था, जिस पर समुद्री लुटेरों और उसके चालक दल ने बंधक बना लिया था.

उभरती स्थिति पर तेजी से प्रतिक्रिया करते हुए, आईएनएस सुमित्रा ने पीएम 29 जनवरी 24 को एफवी को रोका और अपने अभिन्न हेलो और नौकाओं की जबरदस्त मुद्रा और प्रभावी तैनाती के माध्यम से चालक दल और जहाज की सुरक्षित रिहाई को मजबूर किया.

बयान में कहा गया है कि कोच्चि से लगभग 850 एनएम पश्चिम में दक्षिणी अरब सागर में मिशन की ओर से तैनात भारतीय नौसेना के युद्धपोत के तेज, लगातार और अथक प्रयासों के माध्यम से अपहृत जहाजों का यह बचाव, व्यापारिक जहाजों पर समुद्री डकैती के आगे के कृत्यों के लिए मदर शिप के रूप में मछली पकड़ने वाले जहाजों के दुरुपयोग को भी रोकता है.

