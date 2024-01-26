पीएम मोदी-मैक्रों की वार्ता के दौरान भारत, फ्रांस के बीच रक्षा औद्योगिक साझेदारी पर सहमति बनी

नई दिल्ली : भारत और फ्रांस के बीच एक रक्षा औद्योगिक साझेदारी रोडमैप पर सहमति बनी है जो प्रमुख सैन्य हार्डवेयर एवं प्लेटफॉर्म का सह-विकास व सह-उत्पादन का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगा तथा अंतरिक्ष, जमीनी युद्ध, साइबर जगत और कृत्रिम मेधा सहित कई क्षेत्रों में प्रौद्योगिकी सहयोग को बढ़ावा देगा.
#WATCH | Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "The two leaders (President Macron and PM Modi) when they met, they discussed not just areas of priority and focus in our bilateral partnership, but also focused quite a lot on what's happening in different parts of the world.… pic.twitter.com/w14w2rufsI— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
विदेश सचिव विनय क्वात्रा ने बीती रात जयपुर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों के बीच हुई वार्ता के नतीजों की घोषणा करते हुए यह भी कहा कि टाटा और एयरबस हेलीकॉप्टर्स ने महत्वपूर्ण स्वदेशी पुर्जों के साथ एच125 हेलीकॉप्टर के उत्पादन के लिए एक साझेदारी की है. शुक्रवार को संवाददाता सम्मेलन में क्वात्रा ने कहा कि भारत-फ्रांस रक्षा औद्योगिकी रोडमैप रोबोटिक्स, स्वचालित वाहन और साइबर रक्षा के क्षेत्रों में भी सहयोग बढ़ाएगा.
#WATCH | On Safran-India Shakti jet engines deal, Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France says, "This is a subject of ongoing discussions... Now, the issue is really about arriving at a set of specifications that comply with our future fighter jet requirements. So this always… pic.twitter.com/68JhyVJTzD— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
#WATCH | On Indian government issuing notice to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "...We are aware of the matter. This matter is being dealt by the relevant department in the Government of India. And I think the key element in this to focus… pic.twitter.com/rIUIQzpLRA— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
उन्होंने कहा कि उपग्रहों के प्रक्षेपण के लिए न्यू स्पेस इंडिया लिमिटेड और फ्रांस के एरियनस्पेस के बीच एक सहमति पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए. क्वात्रा ने कहा कि मोदी और मैक्रों ने गाजा में संघर्ष, और आतंकवाद एवं मानवीय पहलुओं सहित इसके विभिन्न आयामों पर भी चर्चा की. उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों नेताओं ने लाल सागर में उभरती सुरक्षा स्थिति, संभावित व्यवधान और वास्तविक घटनाक्रमों पर भी चर्चा की. मैक्रों ने भारत की अपनी दो दिवसीय यात्रा की शुरूआत गुरुवार को जयपुर दौरे के साथ की थी. फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति शुक्रवार को यहां कर्तव्य पथ पर गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि शामिल हुए.
#WATCH | On defence cooperation between India-France, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "The two countries have agreed to adopt defence production roadmap. Now, the name itself is very clear that the focus on the priority of defence cooperation through this roadmap is to… pic.twitter.com/8O3z2KripO— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
