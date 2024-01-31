Musheer Khan : અંડર-19 ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં મુશીર ખાન છવાયો, બીજી સદી ફટકારી

અંડર-19 ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં મુશીર ખાન છવાયો

અંડર-19 ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપની ભારત અને ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ વચ્ચે રમાઈ રહેલી મેચમાં મુશીર ખાને સદી ફટકારી છે. આ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં આ તેની બીજી સદી છે. મુશીરના ભાઈ સરફરાઝ ખાનને ગઈ કાલે ઈંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની બીજી ટેસ્ટ મેચ માટે ભારતીય ટીમમાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

નવી દિલ્હી : કેએલ રાહુલની ઈજા બાદ BCCI એ સોમવારે સરફરાઝ ખાનને ભારતીય ટીમમાં સામેલ કર્યો છે. ત્યારે સરફરાઝના ભાઈ મુશીર ખાને અંડર-19 ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ઝંડો ફરકાવ્યો છે. મુશીરે આ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં પોતાની બીજી સદી ફટકારી છે. મુશીરે અંડર-19 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં સુપર 6 મેચમાં ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ સામે 131 રનની સદીની ઇનિંગ રમી છે. તેની ઇનિંગની મદદથી ભારતીય ટીમે 295 નો તગડો સ્કોર બનાવ્યો હતો.

વિશ્વ કપમાં બે સદી ફટકારી : મુશીર ખાને ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ સામે 126 બોલમાં 131 રન બનાવ્યા, જેમાં તેણે 13 ચોગ્ગા અને 3 છગ્ગા ફટકાર્યા હતા. આ સાથે તે શિખર ધવન પછી વિશ્વ કપમાં બે સદી ફટકારનાર પ્રથમ બેટ્સમેન બન્યો. આ પહેલા મુશીર ખાને આ જ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં આયર્લેન્ડ સામે 106 બોલમાં 118 રનની ઇનિંગ રમી હતી. યુએસએ સામેની છેલ્લી મેચમાં તેણે 76 બોલમાં 73 રન બનાવ્યા હતા.

વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ટોપ સ્કોરર : ભારતીય ટીમમાં પસંદગી બાદ મુશીર ખાનના ભાઈ સરફરાઝ ખાને કહ્યું હતું કે, હું મારા ભાઈ પાસેથી ઘણું શીખું છું, તેની પાસે મારા કરતા સારી ટેકનિક છે અને તે વધુ સારો બેટ્સમેન છે. સરફરાઝ ખાન 2016 ના અંડર-19 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ટોપ સ્કોરર હતો. મુશીર ખાન આ વખતના વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ટોપ સ્કોરર છે. મુશીર ખાને અત્યાર સુધી માત્ર 3 ફર્સ્ટ ક્લાસ મેચ રમી છે, જેમાં તેને પાંચ મેચમાં બેટિંગ કરવાની તક મળી છે. જોકે મુશીર અત્યાર સુધી ફર્સ્ટ ક્લાસ ક્રિકેટમાં કોઈ ખાસ કમાલ કરી શક્યો નથી. તેના નામ પર માત્ર 96 રન છે અને તેમાંથી 42 શ્રેષ્ઠ સ્કોર છે.

