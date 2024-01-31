Musheer Khan : અંડર-19 ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં મુશીર ખાન છવાયો, બીજી સદી ફટકારી

નવી દિલ્હી : કેએલ રાહુલની ઈજા બાદ BCCI એ સોમવારે સરફરાઝ ખાનને ભારતીય ટીમમાં સામેલ કર્યો છે. ત્યારે સરફરાઝના ભાઈ મુશીર ખાને અંડર-19 ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ઝંડો ફરકાવ્યો છે. મુશીરે આ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં પોતાની બીજી સદી ફટકારી છે. મુશીરે અંડર-19 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં સુપર 6 મેચમાં ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ સામે 131 રનની સદીની ઇનિંગ રમી છે. તેની ઇનિંગની મદદથી ભારતીય ટીમે 295 નો તગડો સ્કોર બનાવ્યો હતો.
Musheer Khan is the leading run-scorer in the #U19WorldCup after his scintillating 131 against New Zealand 🤩#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WJT2WdwqFn— ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Musheer Khan is the leading run-scorer in the #U19WorldCup after his scintillating 131 against New Zealand 🤩#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WJT2WdwqFn— ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2024
Second HUNDRED in the #U19WorldCup for Musheer Khan! 💯— BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Second HUNDRED in the #U19WorldCup for Musheer Khan! 💯— BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2024
વિશ્વ કપમાં બે સદી ફટકારી : મુશીર ખાને ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ સામે 126 બોલમાં 131 રન બનાવ્યા, જેમાં તેણે 13 ચોગ્ગા અને 3 છગ્ગા ફટકાર્યા હતા. આ સાથે તે શિખર ધવન પછી વિશ્વ કપમાં બે સદી ફટકારનાર પ્રથમ બેટ્સમેન બન્યો. આ પહેલા મુશીર ખાને આ જ વર્લ્ડ કપમાં આયર્લેન્ડ સામે 106 બોલમાં 118 રનની ઇનિંગ રમી હતી. યુએસએ સામેની છેલ્લી મેચમાં તેણે 76 બોલમાં 73 રન બનાવ્યા હતા.
Yesterday: Sarfaraz Khan got the maiden India call.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Yesterday: Sarfaraz Khan got the maiden India call.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024
Musheer Khan became the 2nd Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score 2 hundreds in an U-19 World Cup. 🇮🇳— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Musheer Khan became the 2nd Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score 2 hundreds in an U-19 World Cup. 🇮🇳— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024
વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ટોપ સ્કોરર : ભારતીય ટીમમાં પસંદગી બાદ મુશીર ખાનના ભાઈ સરફરાઝ ખાને કહ્યું હતું કે, હું મારા ભાઈ પાસેથી ઘણું શીખું છું, તેની પાસે મારા કરતા સારી ટેકનિક છે અને તે વધુ સારો બેટ્સમેન છે. સરફરાઝ ખાન 2016 ના અંડર-19 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ટોપ સ્કોરર હતો. મુશીર ખાન આ વખતના વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ટોપ સ્કોરર છે. મુશીર ખાને અત્યાર સુધી માત્ર 3 ફર્સ્ટ ક્લાસ મેચ રમી છે, જેમાં તેને પાંચ મેચમાં બેટિંગ કરવાની તક મળી છે. જોકે મુશીર અત્યાર સુધી ફર્સ્ટ ક્લાસ ક્રિકેટમાં કોઈ ખાસ કમાલ કરી શક્યો નથી. તેના નામ પર માત્ર 96 રન છે અને તેમાંથી 42 શ્રેષ્ઠ સ્કોર છે.