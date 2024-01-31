Budget session 2024 : PM મોદીએ વ્યક્ત કર્યો વિશ્વાસ કે અમારી સરકાર પણ સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ રજૂ કરશે, જાણો વિપક્ષના સાંસદોને શું આપી સલાહ

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Etv Bharat

બજેટ સત્રની શરૂઆત પહેલા વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ સંસદની બહાર પત્રકારો સાથે વાત કરી હતી. તેમના સંબોધનમાં, તેમણે વિશ્વાસ વ્યક્ત કર્યો કે તેમની સરકાર આગામી સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ પણ રજૂ કરશે.

નવી દિલ્હીઃ બજેટ સત્રની શરૂઆત પહેલા વડાપ્રધાને સંસદની બહાર પત્રકારોને સંબોધિત કર્યા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, દરેકને રામ-રામની શુભકામનાઓ. સંસદના વચગાળાના બજેટ સત્રની શરૂઆત પહેલા પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે નવી સરકારની રચના બાદ અમે સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ રજૂ કરવાની પરંપરાને અનુસરવા જઈ રહ્યા છીએ.

  • #WATCH | "We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," says PM Modi at the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/liw03YEgeQ

    — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

વડાપ્રધાને નારી શક્તિ વિશે જણાવ્યું : પીએમ નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ કહ્યું કે આ નવા સંસદ ભવનમાં બોલાવવામાં આવેલા પ્રથમ સત્રના અંતે સંસદે એક સુંદર નિર્ણય લીધો - નારી શક્તિ વંદન એક્ટ. તે પછી, 26 જાન્યુઆરીએ, અમે જોયું કે કેવી રીતે દેશે મહિલા શક્તિનું સામર્થ્ય, તેની બહાદુરી અને તેના સંકલ્પની તાકાતનો અનુભવ કર્યો. આજે જ્યારે બજેટ સત્ર શરૂ થશે ત્યારે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુનું માર્ગદર્શન અને આવતીકાલે જ્યારે નિર્મલા સીતારમણ વચગાળાનું બજેટ રજૂ કરશે - આ એક રીતે મહિલા શક્તિની ઉજવણી છે.

  • #WATCH | PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament

    "I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be… pic.twitter.com/oPlxsYj6o8

    — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

બજેટ પહેલા વડાપ્રધાનનું નિવેદન : વડાપ્રધાને કહ્યું કે, આ વખતે દેશના નાણામંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણ 'માર્ગદર્શિકા' સાથે બજેટ રજૂ કરશે. હું દૃઢપણે માનું છું કે દેશ દરરોજ પ્રગતિની નવી ઊંચાઈઓ પાર કરીને આગળ વધી રહ્યો છે. સર્વાંગી અને સમાવેશી વિકાસ થઈ રહ્યો છે. જનતાના આશીર્વાદથી આ યાત્રા ચાલુ રહેશે...

  • #WATCH | Budget Session | PM Narendra Modi says, "...At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the… pic.twitter.com/Oa84GNftCX

    — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

વિપક્ષને ટકોર કરી : પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે હું આશા રાખું છું કે જે સાંસદોને લોકતાંત્રિક મૂલ્યોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરવાની આદત છે તેઓ આત્મનિરીક્ષણ કરશે કે તેઓએ સંસદ સભ્ય તરીકેના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન શું કર્યું. સંસદમાં સકારાત્મક યોગદાન આપનારા લોકોને દરેક વ્યક્તિ યાદ કરશે. પરંતુ સંસદમાં ભંગાણ સર્જનાર સભ્યોને ભાગ્યે જ યાદ હશે. આ બજેટ સત્ર પસ્તાવો કરવાની અને સકારાત્મક પદચિહ્ન છોડવાની તક છે. હું તમામ સાંસદોને વિનંતી કરું છું કે આ તક ગુમાવશો નહીં અને શ્રેષ્ઠ પ્રયાસ કરો.

TAGGED:

Budget session 2024parliament budget session 2024PM મોદીવિપક્ષના સાંસદોબજેટ સત્ર

